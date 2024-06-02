'This horse is perfect' - Look De Vega powers past Prix du Jockey Club rivals to maintain unbeaten record

Look De Vega produced a scintillating turn of foot in the final two furlongs to leave his rivals trailing in the Prix du Jockey Club and extend his unbeaten record to three under jockey Ronan Thomas.

Trained by father and son team Carlos and Yann Lerner, Look De Vega tracked the pace set by James Doyle on Fast Tracker and looked in a different league as he moved clear in the final furlong. Outsider First Look ran on to take second at 66-1 with Sosie third and Ghostwriter fourth, just in front of Diego Velazquez.

Carlos Lerner saddled Anabaa Blue to win the Classic in 2001, and Yann Lerner spoke with considerable confidence in the build-up to Sunday’s race despite the horse having only competed in two minor contests previously.

However, his confidence in the horse was understandable once the race started with Thomas poised comfortably just behind the leader. Once asked for an effort, Look De Vega was far too good as he went clear in the silks of owner-breeders Joelle Mestrallet and Lucien Urano, who co-own the colt with the Lerners and Patrick Madar.

Following his victory, bookmakers Coral cut Look De Vega to 8-1 (from 33s) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"This is amazing – I don't know really what to say what I feel now," Yann Lerner said. "I'm very pleased of the accomplishment of this horse and I was really more confident for this race than last time. Between the two races the horse improved a lot and he was very quiet today and in a very good mood.

"He was really perfect between the two races and his work ten days ago was amazing. This horse is really professional – he's perfect."

Look De Vega had been unsold at the sales as a yearling in 2022 with the Lerners and Madar buying into him after the auction. Speaking in the aftermath of the Prix du Jockey Club, Madar could scarcely take it all in.

"This is mad! It's an absolutely mad day," he said. "Ronan has given him an absolutely perfect ride and we've always had so much confidence in this horse even though he's only run twice."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

