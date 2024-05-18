Mountain Breeze 6-4 for Royal Ascot contest after bolting up on the Rowley Mile

There was a Hurricane fighter aircraft in the family enclosure on the Rowley Mile and there was another flying machine out on the track in the shape of Mountain Breeze , who was introduced by Paddy Power as 6-4 favourite for the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after she defied a penalty in the opener.

The daughter of Lope de Vega backed up her debut win at the Guineas meeting when defying a 5lb penalty in the 6f fillies' novice for Charlie Appleby and Pat Dobbs.

Mountain Breeze was doing all her best work at the death over 5f on her introduction and she looked much more at home over this extra furlong when coming clear out of the Dip to account for newcomer New Charter.

Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam said: "Mountain Breeze was entitled to be a short price after how she won last time and this is probably more her trip. It was a straightforward task even though she had a penalty and she was pretty professional today. I'll have to speak to Charlie Appleby but I would suggest she'll go straight to the Albany."

Dobbs has a decent strike-rate for Appleby and was impressed with Mountain Breeze.

He said: "She's a nice filly who won despite not handling the track. My agent Tony Hind is also agent for William Buick, who had to go to Newbury."

Mountain Breeze is in good company as the contest has been won by two subsequent 1,000 Guineas winners in the recent past, Cachet (2021) and Mawj (2022).

Paddy Power representative Paul Binfield was impressed. He said: "Mountain Breeze looks the best British-based two-year-old filly we've seen so far this season. She has an electric turn of foot and looks the one to beat in the Albany Stakes."

