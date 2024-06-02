'He took some pulling up after the line suggesting he had loads left' - the Derby analysed

Raceform analyst Mark Brown gives his verdict on the 2024 Betfred Derby

There was no Arabian Crown or late stablemate Hidden Law, and the race perhaps lacked some depth, but it is worth being positive about the first three, with the impressive winner CITY OF TROY comfortably beating the strong-travelling runner-up, who in turn was clear of the remainder. The pace was steady enough to halfway and the overall time was 1.81sec faster than the following older-horse handicap.

Provided Aidan O'Brien with a tenth Derby win with the trainer – for a second successive year – bringing one back from major Guineas disappointment. Hailed as Ballydoyle's own Frankel after an impressive unbeaten two-year-old campaign, his Newmarket flop led to strong speculation that he'd not trained on, but upped four furlongs in trip and ridden with patience from a tough draw in stall one, he unleashed a telling burst from around three furlongs out and took some pulling up after the line, a trademark of his big wins last year, suggesting he had loads left. O'Brien blamed himself for his Newmarket flop, but even so it was quite the turnaround and it once again appears to be all systems go for the son of Justify, who is likely to have options in the US later in the season.

Emerged from out of nowhere as a major Derby contender following his romp in the trial at Lingfield, looking a natural on the downhill run there and improving for the removal of the hood. He got warm but travelled smoothly into the race under his new rider Robert Havlin, who was perhaps just caught napping by the winner suddenly bursting through to his inside. It made no difference as he was a clear second-best on the day, but this obviously confirmed him as a high-class three-year-old, one who promises to bounce off some proper fast summer ground. He's in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot, but that's only three weeks' away and a race like the Grand Prix de Paris could be a suitable summer target.

Lost his unbeaten record but considering he got worked up beforehand it was still a really smart effort, travelling well into the lead before two pacier rivals left him trailing. A fine, big sort, he surely has more to offer after just four starts and could be an ideal type for the Curragh at the end of the month.

Winner of a Windsor novice on reappearance, Deira Mile looked one of the better outsiders, having run well in the Group 1 Futurity as a juvenile, and the son of Camelot put in a fair bit of running in the straight coming wide and from well off the pace in the first-time cheekpieces. He could be a Great Voltigeur or St Leger type later in the season.

Runner-up in two Listed races this season, he hung tough while others dropped away and looked to improve for the step up to 1m4f. It's doubtful he's up to winning a Group 1 but he holds q King Edward VII entry in three weeks' time.

Just behind Deira Mile in the Futurity as a juvenile, he arguably should have won the French 2,000 Guineas on reappearance and he ran a little better than the result on this step up in trip, making good ground down the outside before his stamina ran dry. The French Derby would have been ideal, with trips of around 1m2f appearing to be what he needs.

The winner of the Blue Riband Trial wasn't good enough and was struggling before the longer trip, which he's bred to stay, had a chance to become a problem. The Hampton Court could be his race at Royal Ascot.

Was effectively the Appleby third-string, with Arabian Crown and the ill-fated Hidden Law not making it to Epsom. Drying ground at this unique course was never going to suit and he was unable to build on his so-so return in the Dante. Winner of last season's Futurity on heavy, he could again come into his own in the autumn.

