Hong Kong hero Romantic Warrior triumphs in Japan for eighth Group 1 victory

Hong Kong hero Romantic Warrior battled to yet more Group 1 glory as he made a winning debut in Japan to land the Yasuda Kinen.

The six-year-old was dropping back to a mile for the first time since January 2023, when he was defeated by Golden Sixty in the Stewards' Cup, but went one better in the international contest for trainer Danny Shum to seize his eighth top-level success.

Racing prominently behind leader Dobune, Romantic Warrior took his time to wind up but soon surged to the front under James McDonald and fended off the late challenge of Namur and Soul Rush to score by half a length.

"You just witnessed a very, very good horse," said McDonald. "We're so proud to showcase him here in Japan and I'm glad he stood up and was counted today. Everything went really well.

"I was very confident [before the race], he's travelled here in really good condition, had a great preparation and he's such a good horse. The strong point is his courage, a will to win and great tenacity. He finds when the chips are down, he's just a very good horse who loves to win.

"It's a very special win. This is one of the proudest moments on a racecourse I've had."

Romantic Warrior is paraded following his win in the Yasuda Kinen

The Tokyo victory was a fifth win in a row for Romantic Warrior, who was making a second successful international trip following his win in the Cox Plate last autumn.

He followed up the success by defending the Hong Kong Cup back on home territory in November, denying Friday's Coronation Cup winner Luxembourg by a short head, before landing the Hong Kong Gold Cup in February and his third consecutive success in the QEII Cup two months later.

Sunday's win also marked McDonald's first success in Japan, with his sole previous ride in the county over a decade ago. The 32-year-old jockey was denied another winner earlier on the card when Bitter Glace was just held in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy.

