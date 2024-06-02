'Everyone is pulling in the same direction' - Dan and Harry Skelton continue red-hot form with second successive treble

Dan Skelton’s assistant trainer Tom Messenger heaped praise on the whole team after the yard completed a second treble in less than 24 hours.

After scoring a hat-trick at Stratford on Saturday evening, Dan and Harry Skelton achieved the same feat courtesy of Chatty Chich in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle, Omaha Wish in the 2m½f handicap chase and Riskintheground in the feature 2m5f handicap chase.

Dan Skelton is operating at a 46 per cent strike-rate from his runners in the past fortnight, and Messenger said: "We’re delighted and everyone is working really hard at home. Dan has aimed to have a few through the summer and everything seems to be going really well.

"It doesn’t just happen, it’s a lot of work, especially for the staff who at this time of year want to try and take holidays, but everyone's helping out."

Following a career-best campaign in terms of prize-money, the yard has picked up from where it left off and Messenger added: "The horses have continued in good form and everyone is pulling in the same direction."

Course double

King Otis struck for the second time in three starts this season when winning the 2m handicap hurdle.

The James Owen-trained eight-year-old finished two lengths clear of Max Of Stars under Ciaran O'Shea to return to winning ways after finishing second at Huntingdon on his previous outing.

