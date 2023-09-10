'Very special' Henry Longfellow dominates National Stakes as Aidan O'Brien explains City Of Troy absence

Some eyebrows might have been raised when Aidan O'Brien declared both unbeaten colts City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow for this Group 1. However, when early afternoon showers forced O'Brien to withdraw City Of Troy, it showed exactly why you declare two or more for a race like this.

Ryan Moore switched to Henry Longfellow, and the son of Dubawi and top-class filly Minding did not let the side down as he strode to a five-length victory, giving O'Brien his 4,000th winner worldwide.

With Cuban Thunder acting as a pacemaker for stablemate Bucanero Fuerte it was a tactical race, but it was the Ballydoyle colt who proved most suited by how the race unfolded as he improved his position smoothly and just went further clear once getting to the front.

Islandsinthestream proved best of the rest, picking up the pieces of a pace collapse to finish second. Impressive Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte, trying seven furlongs for the first time, finished third, a further seven and a half lengths back.

Henry Longfellow was cut to the general 5-1 second favourite (from 10) for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, behind City Of Troy, who is around the 5-2 mark.

It might have been telling that most of the post-race chat was about City Of Troy.

Explaining how Henry Longfellow became the stable's sole runner, O'Brien said: “City Of Troy ran on similar ground at Newmarket – he'd been off for a long time and was going to improve for the run. Sometimes soft ground can take its toll on a horse who might improve for the run.

"We knew Henry would handle the ground, and he'd run only a few weeks ago. His dam handled the ground and we knew he would too. Everyone at home had been very happy with him and he looks a very special horse.

"I'd made a promise to the lads we wouldn't run City Of Troy on soft ground, so we had to be true to our word. Ryan was adamant it was closer to soft than good to yielding.

“This horse [Henry Longfellow] quickens, even though his dam won at up to a mile and a half. He just took off. We'll see what happens, but that might be his last run of the season. I imagine City Of Troy is the more likely of the two to run again this season.”

O'Brien's 4,000th career success came in the same race as his first Group 1 winner. That was Desert King, who was ridden by the late Walter Swinburn, in 1996.

Joseph O'Brien was pleased with runner-up Islandsinthestream, whose only previous run was a maiden success over course and distance.

The trainer said: “That was a great run. The winner is obviously high-class, but I think we have a Group 1 colt. We'll have a look at races like the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. He'll have no problem stepping up to a mile.”

Bucanero Fuerte was well below his best and trainer Adrian Murray said: “He was a bit flat and maybe has just gone over the top. I wouldn't blame the trip, he was beaten over a furlong out. That might be it for this season.”

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 4, 2024)

William Hill: 5-2 City Of Troy, 5 Henry Longfellow, 8 Diego Velazquez, 12 River Tiber, Vandeek, 16 bar

