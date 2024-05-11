'I think I'm in a pretty good place to handle this' - Callum Shepherd ignites a dream as the Derby becomes more interesting

Suddenly the Derby looks different. It also looks better, particularly if you happen to be one of those connected to Ambiente Friendly.

Going into the Lingfield's celebrated trial, the Betfred-backed Derby was overwhelmingly dominated by the sport's two superpowers. That remains the case but thanks to Ambiente Friendly there is now a welcome new story and a live new candidate for Epsom glory.

It remains highly probable the colt who emerges triumphant on June 1 will belong to Coolmore or Godolphin and be trained by Aidan O'Brien or Charlie Appleby. The ante-post market has 2,000 Guineas flop City Of Troy and Sandown winner Arabian Crown vying for favouritism with plenty of stablemates filling the positions just below them and above everything else. However, after a revelatory Lingfield display, that private party looks a little less private.