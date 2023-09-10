'He had about as much odds as Munster against the All Blacks' - Moss Tucker causes 16-1 shock in Flying Five for Irish rugby legend

Expectations in the world of Irish rugby are rather different now than they were 45 years ago when Munster blindsided the All Blacks in Thomond Park, but proud owner-breeder Donal Spring was happy to take Moss Tucker's shock Flying Five Stakes victory as a sign of what might be to come in the weeks ahead.

Spring was part of that fabled 1978 Munster team and his tenacious sprinter is named in honour of two of his fellow teammates and Irish international legends, the late Moss Keane and Colm Tucker.

The heavy rain that fell before racing worked in favour of the Ken Condon-trained five-year-old, and a potent British contingent spearheaded by Highfield Princess, Bradsell and Art Power could not account for Billy Lee's tenacious mount.

The 2022 heroine Highfield Princess fared best of those in fifth, but it was Clive Cox's Get Ahead who led Moss Tucker into the shadow of the post, holding on for second from the Charlie Hills-trained Equality.

The half-length winner received a generous reception given the immense popularity of the connections involved.

"It's incredible, just incredible," gushed Spring, standing alongside his wife, Geraldine. "There are two guys up there looking down on us, Moss Keane and Colm Tucker, and this fellow embodies everything that they were about; pure heart, toughness, and give it your all.

"I'd say he had about as much odds today as Munster had of beating the All Blacks [in 1978], so lightning does strike twice!"

Moss Tucker won the Flying Five at 16-1 as the favourites disappointed Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The 16-1 market upset was locally based Condon's fourth Group 1 win. His most recent came in the 2021 Prix Jean Prat with Laws Of Indices and Moss Tucker will now be targeted at the Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc weekend, in which he finished fifth last year and for which he is now a general 10-1 (from 20-1) shot.

"It's fantastic," Condon beamed. "It has been a great story with this horse, how he has progressed and kept improving.

"You're thinking if he got placed it would be a super effort and then the heavens opened and you're thinking, 'That's going to help us a little bit'. He is just a horse that is hard to dislike with the attributes he has. He's honest and he always turns up, and he got a superb ride off Billy."

Lee pitched Moss Tucker close to the pace down the middle of the track. He was squeezing him along early enough, but the Excelebration gelding kept finding.

"He is all heart and he really battled," said Lee. "It turned into a bit of a slog and he's done it the hard way."

Thoughts promptly turned to France, and not just for the Abbaye, with Spring hoping the stars might be about to align.

"In Thomond Park we were given no chance against the All Blacks, a bit like Moss today, but sport is funny," he said. "Anything can happen. Today proves that and I think it's a good omen. We are going to Longchamp in three weeks' time in the middle of the World Cup. I think Ireland are the best organised team in the world, and, where we had a team of four or five stars and the rest journeymen, they are a team full of stars."

