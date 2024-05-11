'I hope it can carry on like this' - Olivia Tubb's hot streak continues on Russian Rumour

Olivia Tubb's fine run of form continued when she steered Russian Rumour to success in the opening 1m6f apprentice handicap.

Tubb, who won on her first ride at Ascot last Wednesday, added Nottingham to her list of successful tracks when helping the seven-year-old hold on from the fast-finishing Liberated Lad by a neck.

The Jonathan Portman-trained mare had been winless in six starts since successful in a similar race at Bath last June under Tubb, who was enjoying a third victory from her last seven mounts.

"The last couple of weeks have been really good for me," the 21-year-old told Racing TV. "I hope it can carry on like this. I'm just taking things as they come, more rides is all I really want.

"My boss Jonny Portman is ever so good to me. It's nice to just carry on the winning style."

Awesome Aramram

Aramram beat only one rival on his sole start as a juvenile but made a successful reappearance in the 6f novice stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt was eighth in an Ascot novice in September won by subsequent 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter, but benefited from wind surgery and a furlong drop in trip to score by six lengths.

Sam Hitchcott rode his first domestic winner of 2024 aboard the 13-8 favourite, who was the start of a double for owner Ziad Galadari after Rukaana obliged on turf for the first time for Christian Howarth and Charlie Hills in the 1m½f handicap.

