'It's madness' - Olly Murphy in disbelief after Pickanumber wins Swinton Hurdle by 15 lengths

Olly Murphy was as shocked as anybody after 22-1 shot Pickanumber became as easy a winner of a major jumps handicap as you could wish to see, with a 15-length demolition job in the Pertemps Network Swinton Hurdle.

The trainer admitted he was unsure whether Pickanumber was worthy of his place in the biggest race outside the core season, but the cheap buy made a mockery of that notion.

Always leading the field throughout the 1m7½f contest, the £30,000 purchase from Ireland went further and further clear in the home straight for an emphatic success under 5lb claimer Dylan Johnston.

"I'm a bit shocked really and can't quite make head or tail of it," said Murphy, "It's madness. If I'd have gotten my way he might not have run today; it just shows sometimes you gotta have a stab."

Pickanumber has been a revelation for his new owners, The One To Six Syndicate, which includes Racing TV's Gary O'Brien, since moving to Murphy, who recorded his second Swinton success after Copperless three years ago.

"He's a remarkable horse who we picked up cheaply from Doncaster last autumn and he's four from five for us now," the trainer said. "He hasn't exactly been hosing up, but that was a remarkable performance.

"I don't quite remember seeing a Swinton winner win by 15 lengths. It probably won't help us, but it was a big pot and we'll enjoy it. It will be interesting to see what the handicapper does and we might have a look at going for the Galway Hurdle."

The good times keep on rolling for Murphy after he surpassed 100 winners for the first time last season and topped it off with Grade 1 success at Aintree with Strong Leader.

Jubilee aim for Shartash

On this unique British mixed card, the Flat action provided a striking performance of its own when Shartash earned a crack at a Royal Ascot Group 1 after his victory in the Listed Spring Trophy.

Archie Watson pointed the way to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for which Shartash was left unchanged at 20-1 by Paddy Power after the four-year-old's neck win over Pogo.

Shartash was a big-money buy from the Aga Khan for John Wright, who runs his horses under the name of his company, Weldspec Glasgow, and he showed an impressive turn of foot two furlongs out to put the race to bed.

"He's a proper horse and we're delighted," said Watson. "He was obviously good value at £150,000 at the Arqana sale. Gelding him has been the key. I've never known more of a transformation with a horse for it.

"I think he can be versatile between six and seven furlongs, but I thought he looked like a sprinter there. If you stop that race at the furlong pole he wins by three lengths. He'll go straight to the Jubilee now, and he'll be going for all of those six and seven Group races and Group 1s."

Nights shines again

Zain Nights started the new season as he ended the last, with another hard-fought victory for Lucy Wadham in the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

The 4-1 favourite, who survived a stewards' inquiry after a coming together with runner-up My Bobby Dazzler, took his record to four wins from his last five starts.

Zain Nights (left) fights out the finish with My Bobby Dazzler Credit: John Grossick

"He's unbeaten over three miles now and he's as tough as anything," Wadham said. "He's got his jumping together, he travels so well, and loves this good ground.

"That's it for him now [from the summer]. He's a five-year-old who keeps improving and I think we'll stay hurdling. Hopefully, he'll be good enough to go for something like the Pertemps next year."

Gavin Sheehan did the steering on Zain Nights as a replacement for Bryony Frost, who has relocated to France.

"She was hoping to come over to ride him, but she had that fall at Auteuil and I think it was sensible to regroup. She's okay, but I think she's hurt her hand a bit."

Two runners suffered fatalities in the race, Czech Her Out, who fell three out, and Knowsley Road, who was pulled up after losing his action.

