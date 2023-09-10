James Doyle and Warm Heart maintain their perfect association to boost Aidan O'Brien's terrific weekend

Aidan O'Brien's terrific weekend continued when Warm Heart cosily landed the Qatar Prix Vermeille under James Doyle at Longchamp.

Doyle teamed up with the Ballydoyle maestro to win the Yorkshire Oaks last month on the three-year-old filly and the partnership maintained their perfect record when running out the 11-4 winner.

The Christopher Head-trained Blue Rose Cen was sent off favourite but had questions to answer, particularly if connections were going to consider supplementing her for next month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. On her first start over a mile and a half, Blue Rose Cen sat alongside Warm Heart in third and fourth for most of the race, with Above The Curve tracking Pensee Du Jour.

However, Blue Rose Cen did not look like threatening once Doyle had wriggled Warm Heart out of a pocket and past his main market rival, and she had enough in the tank to see off the challenge of Melo Melo down the outside. The William Haggas-trained Sea Silk Road finished third.

Doyle said: “She’s a star. it didn’t work out great early. I planned to just keep it really simple and keep a nice position but she knuckled three times out the stalls. She was quite lucky to find her feet, but it just meant I couldn’t get the position I wanted.

"It was a bit tight turning in, we didn’t go all that fast and she does get well through the line at this trip. She was very brave to get out and she hit the line well.”

O’Brien won half of Saturday’s eight races on day one of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown, including Auguste Rodin’s superb victory in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Warm Heart is another strong option for O'Brien in the autumn's premier middle-distance races and she was cut to 4-1 (from 6) for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and to 12-1 (from 20) for the Arc, although she would have to be supplemented for the Longchamp showpiece.

