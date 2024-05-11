'His winter form was a class above' - Maxi Mac Gold the highlight of a treble for Sean Flanagan at Cork

It was Sean Flanagan's day at a sun-drenched Cork as the Wexford rider-cum-pilot continued his fine start to the season with a treble.

It felt inevitable that the ground would ride quicker than the advertised good, good to yielding in places, and it only took one race for it to be changed to good. After riding the Paul Nolan-trained Palamon to victory in the opening maiden hurdle, Flanagan described it as good to firm.

Palamon arrived with a mark of 116 and his overall form entitled him to win a maiden such as this and, despite an untidy jump at the last, he saw it out best to beat favourite Trustyourinstinct by a length and three-quarters.

Flanagan wasn't complaining about the quickening ground for this horse. He said: "He ran in the Boodles at Cheltenham and the ground was too slow, but he got his ground today – it's proper quick ground. He jumped well and battled well.

"He was untidy at the last, but he was still quick through it, he didn't lose any momentum. He showed a good attitude and he always has done. We've always thought a bit of him, so it's good to get that done."

Flanagan and Nolan later combined to complete the rider's treble and the trainer's double when Maxi Mac Gold ran out an easy winner of the 3m½f maiden hurdle.

The rider had a double handful coming to the final flight and his mount did not disappoint as he drew clear to beat market rival Find A Fortune by two and a quarter lengths.

He said: "He was the horse I fancied today. He's genuine and he rides a classy sort of horse. His winter form was a class above any of these."

Flanagan added: "I was going nearly too well in the straight, but he's a very scopey and very nice horse. He does everything well. The step up in trip on nicer ground suited him.

"It's a good start for Paul, too, as his horses are in good form and they have some nice ones. I'm happy to be riding for them."

Flanagan completed a double in the opening two races when getting the best out of the Tom Mullins-trained Master Otis in the rated novice hurdle. It was anyone's race coming to the last but Flanagan got a terrific jump out of his mount and landed with all the momentum.

Mullins, who trains the winner for long-time patron Rory Larkin, said: "We were hoping he would win at Fairyhouse, but a horse ran out through a wing which upset him. He has been working very well since then, my horses are an awful lot better now and the yard is in better form. Sean gave him a lovely ride."

Read this next:

'Fear kept me on' - Jack Hogan rides remarkable winner after saddle slips and irons lost in dramatic finish

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.