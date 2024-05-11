Great Generation provides French Guineas form boost with Chartwell Stakes triumph

Romantic Style's French 1,000 Guineas claims got a last-minute boost as Great Generation gave the Prix Imprudence form a further filip by getting up in the dying strides to land the Group 3 Chartwell Stakes for Marco Botti.

The second and third that day, Ramatuelle and Tamfana, finished third and fourth at Newmarket and Great Generation was only beaten three lengths into fourth at Deauville last month.

She came here in receipt of 10lbs weight-for-age and made it count, winning by a neck from long-time leader Stenton Glider to reward backers at 100-30. 22-1 shot Sirona was another neck back in third.

Marco Ghiani arrived at Lingfield confident in his mount. He said: "I rode her out for her canter yesterday and I said to Marco she'd win this, so it worked out well.

"We were worried about the ground, it dried up quite a bit, but she handled it fine. The sharp seven suited her, I don't think she wants to go any further. She was sharp early on and passing the two-furlong pole I thought I was in trouble, but she showed a lot of turn of foot."

Doyle delivers

1,000 Guineas-winning trainer Roger Varian and Sheikh Obaid, who is winning just about every race going at the moment, teamed up with Aimeric to justify favouritism in the 1m3½f handicap.

Winning rider James Doyle said: "He's a fun handicapper. He's going up in the ratings, so they could have a crack at something else, but he is what he is."

What he is is a talented horse and Doyle added: "The quicker the better for him. I had to ride him slightly differently, he prefers to not get there too early but they can get away from you down the hill here. He's always had ability, he just needs proper summer ground."

Esmeray: survives nearly unseating Rossa Ryan at the start to win Credit: John Grossick

Tough Esmeray strikes

Lynn Turner and Guy Brook were not at Lingfield on Saturday to see their talented but lightly raced filly Esmeray hold off all challengers under Rossa Ryan, with the closure of the M25 between junctions ten and nine enough to put them off making the journey from South Devon, but there was plenty to like about the performance.

The four-year-old was down on her nose coming out of the stalls and Ryan did well to maintain the partnership. He admitted afterwards he was not sure what to do but within a few strides she was travelling sweetly and he felt comfortable continuing on the 2-1 favourite.

He had a smooth passage until the two pole, when he found himself in front and all were charging at them, but Esmeray kept finding to see them all off in tenacious fashion.

Trainer Ralph Beckett, who was joined in the winner's enclosure instead by his father William, said: "She's a tough girl. That's as fast as she'd want it, she's lightly raced for a reason.

"The way she galloped out I'd be quite keen to go back to a mile and a half. Rossa said he nearly fell off her, so it's a good job he didn't!"

Despite the closure of the M25, the glorious weather attracted "just under four and a half thousand" through the gates, which was higher than expected.

