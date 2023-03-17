'A dream come true' - 33-1 Faivoir and Bridget Andrews give Dan Skelton a fourth County Hurdle success

Dan Skelton landed his fourth County Hurdle when 33-1 Faivoir got the better of Pied Piper in a thrilling finish.

The stable number one Pembroke, sent off a heavily-backed 9-2 favourite, could never land a blow as Faivoir ran on strongly to spring a major surprise.

Filey Bay, a well-fancied 6-1 shot, finished third, with Sharjah, runner-up in two Champion Hurdles, fourth.

Winning rider Bridget Andrews said: “I just can’t believe it. When I started out I never thought I’d be in this position. It’s a dream come true. I’m riding for the best team I could ever work for.”

Andrews is the wife of Harry Skelton, who partnered Pembroke. “Bridget works hard, and is a good jockey,” he said. “I’m thrilled for her. She thoroughly deserves this big win.”

Dan Skelton hugs Bridget Andrews after the County Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

After Prairie Dancer had set a brisk gallop, the strong-travelling Highway One O Two galloped into a two-length lead after two out.

All eyes, however, were drawn to the famous red and white Cheveley Park Stud colours of Ballyadam, who was in cruise control between the final two flights, and looked as if he could take command at any moment.

Fiercely contested handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival are never quite that simple, though. When Rachael Blackmore asked Ballyadam to go and win his race, he was immediately joined by Faivoir and Pied Piper, who embarked upon a furious duel up the most famous hill in racing.

The pair were inseparable 20 metres from the finish, but Andrews drove Faivoir ahead in the final strides for a memorable head success.

Filey Bay, who had run such a bold second to Aucunrisque in the Betfair Hurdle, was two and a half lengths back in third.

