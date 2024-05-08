'I love this race' - Lily Agnes joy for Tom Dascombe on Chester return

Tom Dascombe received an early season boost back at a place he used to call home when Seraphim Angel powered away from her rivals in the Lily Agnes Stakes.

Dascombe, who spent 12 years at Manor House Stables in Cheshire before returning to Lambourn in 2022, built his reputation on his handling of juveniles at the start of his career and showed he still had the knack in the CAA Stellar-sponsored race.

Seraphim Angel came forward from her debut at Newmarket three weeks ago with a decisive success under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

"She went to Newmarket and didn't know what to do when she came off the bridle, but she had clearly learned a lot today," said Dascombe. "She's got lots of speed and I'd suggest she'd go to York for the Marygate. I'm delighted. I love two-year-olds and getting them going, and I love this race and it's great to have a winner at Chester."

Dascombe, who won the Lily Agnes in 2013 with Quatuor, has faced challenges in building up his team from his new base, but he is encouraged by his start this spring.

"It was difficult moving back to Lambourn and last year we'd put all our yearlings in a pre-training yard that got strangles and we couldn't give a lot of them a winter prep," he said. "This is the first time in two years we've had a clear run at actually getting them ready and that's our second winner."

Garfield pounces

Who said you need a low draw at Chester? Nobody told unbeaten sprinter Garfield Shadow , who defied a starting position in stall 13 to complete a hat-trick in the three-year-old handicap.

David Nolan switched him left to grab the inside rail early on and, having bided his time in rear for much of the way, he forced the 20-1 shot through the field in the straight to lead well inside the final furlong to win by a neck from Al Shabab Storm, who had an unluckier passage on the outside from stall ten.

"We had a bit to do from stall 13 and I was complaining all morning about the draw, but they went a good gallop and I had a smooth trip down to the fence," the jockey said.

"Whenever I wanted to go somewhere there was a gap; you need a bit of horse too and I had plenty. You make your luck but we got plenty."

The winner was bought for €155,000 as a two-year-old and has now earned nearly £23,000 in three victories for Richard Fahey.

"He's a grand horse," Nolan said. "He's three from three now and he's obviously got plenty of ability. All he can do is win and he's been impressive in his three starts. I'd say he can improve again."

Knicks for Epsom

Knicks earned a trip to Epsom on Derby day by making all under Joanna Mason in the three-year-old 5f handicap.

He had finished second over 6f at Catterick last month and joint-trainer David Easterby said: "We didn't give Joanna any instructions, we just wanted to see what the drop back was going to do, and it seems to have worked.

"It's Epsom next next. That's the plan, the three-year-old-only Dash, because it's easier to win!"

