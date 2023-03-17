Lossiemouth kickstarts huge day for Willie Mullins as she leads stable 1-2-3-4 in Triumph

There was "redemption" for Lossiemouth as Willie Mullins made his expected fast start to the last day of the Cheltenham Festival by landing the JCB Triumph Hurdle and filled each of the first four places.

The perennial Irish champion trainer won no fewer than five races on the final afternoon of the meeting last year and had seven of the 15 runners in the opener on the card 12 months on - including the top four in the betting.

11-8 favourite Lossiemouth justified her market position under Paul Townend, scoring by two and a quarter lengths and chased home by stablemates Gala Marceau (100-30), Zenta (12-1) and Gust Of Wind (22-1).

Mullins was winning the Triumph for the third time in the last four years and landing his fifth race at the festival in 2023.

The winner was quoted at 16-1 (from 33-1) for the 2024 Champion Hurdle by Paddy Power and is an 8-1 chance for the Mares' Hurdle with William Hill.

Lossiemouth (pink): 16-1 for next year's Champion Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Townend said of Lossiemouth on ITV Racing: "I think she's very good. She's very professional, even though she hasn't had a whole lot of racing."

Success made up for an unfortunate experience for horse and jockey at last month's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown. Lossiemouth started hot favourite for the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle only to be hampered by one of her stablemates and finish an unlucky second to Gala Marceau.

Mullins himself said of the winner: "She's a star mare. But for the traffic problems she encountered at Leopardstown she’d be unbeaten - for us, anyway. “I’m very happy with how they all ran, apart from Blood Destiny, who was disappointing - I don’t know what happened."



Reflecting on that race, owner Rich Ricci told Racing TV: "I didn't think that was Paul's fault. I thought the tactics were wrong - so it's Willie's fault actually! On the day Paul was gutted. Sport is about redemption and this is wonderful."

