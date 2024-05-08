Unbeaten Forest Fairy cut to 10-1 for Oaks after Chester victory - and Rossa Ryan expects she will improve 'massively'

Forest Fairy has been cut into 10-1 for the Oaks after extending her unbeaten record to two in her Classic trial at Chester.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly followed up a six-length Wolverhampton win with a brave effort in the Cheshire Oaks, finishing strongly in the final furlong to defeat Port Fairy under Rossa Ryan.

Beckett has nine fillies entered for the Oaks at Epsom on May 31 but Forest Fairy is now at the head of the pecking order after this gutsy win. Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook have settled on 10-1 for the Oaks, while William Hill took a dimmer view and are 14-1.

The Hampshire stable has won the Oaks twice with Look Here (2008) and Talent (2013).

Ryan said: "She was still a bit green and she'd never been on the grass. It's not exactly a big galloping track here so she did very well as she was very timid from coming out behind them when we straightened for home. The one thing she does well is try awful hard and she dug deep for me.

"I'd be very disappointed if she didn't take a massive stride on from this and improve again. She'll improve as well when the ground gets softer too.

"She gets a mile and a half well but she could stretch out further, she has the right mentality to do that. For the time being the mile and a half is right for her."

Beckett's other runner in the Cheshire Oaks, Seaward, finished third. The Joseph O'Brien-trained Galileo Dame was sent off 7-4 favourite but could only finish fourth under William Buick, who deputised for Dylan Browne McMonagle after the rider had travel issues.

Read this next:

'You can't have everything you want' - Hugo Palmer concerned with draw for last year's Chester Cup runner-up Zoffee

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.