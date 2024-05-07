Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Fakenham

Jockey Ciaran O'Shea 'delighted' and 'hoping to kick on' after riding first winner under rules at Fakenham

Fakenham: called off Sunday's meeting on Friday
Fakenham: Ciaran O'Shea off the mark with a winner in NorfolkCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play9 ran
14:15 Fakenham2m Hurdle, Handicap Selling
Distance: 2mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    9King Otis
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Nevendon
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Tara Iti
    5/1

Jockey Ciaran O'Shea enjoyed his first winner under rules in the opening 2m seller on King Otis.

O’Shea had been winless from 20 rides in Ireland and nine mounts in Britain before securing the landmark success on the James Owen-trained 3-1 shot.

O’Shea moved to Newmarket last month after Rose Dobbin finished training and has instantly reaped the rewards.

“This is my third season since turning professional,” the 26-year-old told Racing TV. “I was in Ireland for a season, then I was with Rose and Tony Dobbin up in the north. I’ve only been with James a couple of weeks and he’s given me a great first ride, so hopefully I can keep kicking on and get a few more.

“It was a nice opportunity to get the ride on one well fancied first time out and I’m delighted.”

Whelan's National gift

Dylan Whelan made the most of a spare ride when landing the feature Norfolk National aboard Trincomalee.

The Lucy Wadham-trained 11-year-old was due to be ridden by Niall Houlihan, who was stood down by the racecourse medics after a fall from Stop This Train in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Whelan helped Trincomalee to a first success over fences at the ninth attempt to land the £25,000 marathon prize.

Cobden up and running

Champion jockey Harry Cobden rode his first winner of the season when Seeyouinmydreams justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m4f mares’ maiden hurdle. 

The six-year-old had been pulled up by Cobden on her hurdling debut at Newbury in November, but got Paul Nicholls off the mark for the campaign on her first start since wind surgery.

Bryan Carver had been vying for second on La Gomera behind Seeyouinmydreams when the Alex Hales-trained six-year-old fell at the fourth-last, but he swiftly made amends on La Gomera’s stablemate Kankin in the following race.

Soir De Gala completed a double for Cobden and Nicholls in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 7 May 2024inReports

Last updated 18:31, 7 May 2024

