Gold Cup: 'If he has a clear round it will be all to play for' - Willie Mullins on Galopin Des Champs

There could be no finer race in which to gain redemption.

delivered the single most dramatic moment of last year's Cheltenham Festival, albeit for the wrong reasons. Approaching the final fence of an all-Irish Turners' Novices' Chase, he had the race at his mercy. He even jumped the fence cleanly, only to knuckle over on landing, crashing out at the same point Tied Cottage threw away the 1979 Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs lost that race but returned home with his reputation increased. A subsequent Fairyhouse romp confirmed his status as a rising star. What he has done in two outings this season has done nothing to change that star's upward trajectory.

An impressive Punchestown comeback was followed by an eight-length defeat of stable companion Stattler in the Irish Gold Cup. That confirmed the seven-year-old is fully effective as a chaser over three miles — he won a Grade 1 novice hurdle over the distance two years ago — but he now goes up in trip again as clear favourite, seeking to give Willie Mullins and Paul Townend their third combined success in the sport's most coveted prize.

The previous two wins came with Al Boum Photo, with whom Galopin Des Champs has an unlikely link, in that in his novice hurdle campaign he landed the festival's Martin Pipe finale, a handicap Al Boum Photo would have run in had he not missed the cut.

"I could not be any happier with him," said Mullins.

"Everything has gone according to plan since he won the Irish Gold Cup and his preparation over the last few weeks has been perfect. I think he will stay and I have never really been worried about his stamina.

"If he has a clear round it will be all to play for — and after what happened at Cheltenham last year, I'm hoping he can make his mark this year."

Townend is hoping for the same.

"I just can't wait to ride him," he told Ladbrokes. "He has been excellent this year and has really grown up. Bar the hiccup we had at Cheltenham last year, he has been foot-perfect and seems to have learned from that. We have unfinished business here and he's a deserved favourite."

Adding another positive voice, Harold Kirk, who acquired Galopin Des Champs for the Mullins team, said: "He is a very cool horse who doesn't get excited and he is mentally very strong. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't win because I think he's very good."

De Bromhead hopes for an A Plus Tard revival

It's an if – but should run anywhere close to the level that brought him Gold Cup glory 12 months ago, the greatest of all titles might well be successfully defended.

And, given the wonderful week being enjoyed by his trainer Henry de Bromhead, one which prompted a market plunge from 7-1 to a best-priced 9-2 on Thursday, perhaps it is not as big an if as it had appeared.

Last year, having taken off at the final fence alongside his Henry de Bromhead-trained stable companion Minella Indo, A Plus Tard sprinted up the hill under Rachael Blackmore, crossing the line 15 lengths clear of the yard's 2021 Gold Cup hero.

The problem is what has happened since then. On his seasonal return, he was pulled up when 1-2 favourite for the Betfair Chase, a prize he had annexed in a canter last season. There was then an intention to revive confidence at Leopardstown over Christmas but a knocked joint meant the plan had to be abandoned.

As a result, the Cheveley Park Stud champion has something to prove, but if back to his best there is a real chance he could activate the sort of emotional scenes that greeted Honeysuckle's triumph on Tuesday.

"He was hugely impressive last year but this season we sadly haven't had as good a prep," said De Bromhead.

"We would obviously have liked another run under our belts but we're really happy with him now — and if he can reproduce that form from last year he should be bang there.

"We were able to get him ready to win last season's Betfair Chase without a prep run and we've got plenty of work into him going into Cheltenham. He is fresh and well, and we're happy with him at home. Hopefully the way things have turned out, this season might end up working in his favour."

Nicholls has no track concerns for Bravemansgame

It is 14 years since Kauto Star regained his Gold Cup crown to give Paul Nicholls his fifth victory in jumping's holy grail. The champion trainer's now attempts to do what both Kauto Star and Nicholls' 1999 Gold Cup winner See More Business did by adding Cheltenham glory to King George VI Chase laurels.

Harry Cobden's mount was already in control when L'Homme Presse fell at Kempton's final fence, while his previous win in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase was also deeply impressive. There are, however, two questions being commonly asked about the eight-year-old's Gold Cup claims. Nicholls tackles them with relish.

"He has to transfer his form to Cheltenham and he has to stay three and a quarter miles," he said.

"I think he'll be fine over the trip, I really do, but until he has ticked that box I can't say for certain. It was the same when we took Kauto Star to the Gold Cup for the first time. A lot can happen after you turn into the straight at Cheltenham but we have to be confident he'll stay.

"A lot of King George winners go on to win the Gold Cup, he won a point-to-point as a four-year-old and I think he is now the finished article."

On the other question, Nicholls is more certain.

"I've laughed and laughed when seeing people argue he doesn't act on the track," he said. "He ran very well on his one start at Cheltenham as a baby but he just wasn't good enough on the day. I don't have any issues with him acting at Cheltenham whatsoever."

Summing up his feelings, Nicholls added: "The Gold Cup is the reason we do this job. I've won it four times and would dearly love to win it again."

Noble Yeats bids for historic success

Only two horses have won both the Gold Cup and Grand National and not once has Aintree glory preceded victory in the Cheltenham Festival centrepiece. That is a measure of the task facing Noble Yeats, yet there are reasons to think he can write a unique chapter in the sport's history.

One of those reasons is Emmet Mullins. The super shrewd nephew of Willie Mullins has already accomplished a considerable amount in his short training career, one of his feats being to land the Grand National with a seven-year-old novice.

Noble Yeats was fabulous that day but he has been even better since, unleashing a devastating burst of speed to win the Many Clouds Chase and then posting an encouraging third in the Cotswold Chase. The reapplication of cheekpieces — hitherto used only in the Grand National — is expected to sharpen Sean Bowen's mount as he bids to give owner Robert Waley-Cohen a second taste of Gold Cup success following Long Run's win in 2011.

"I'm full of hope, expectation and trepidation," said Waley-Cohen. "I think he is a horse of huge ability — we'll see whether that is borne out in the Gold Cup.

"No horse has ever won the Gold Cup after winning the Grand National, and only Golden Miller and L'Escargot have won both races, so it's one hell of an ask, but our horse has age on his side, plus he has improved hugely from seven to eight. If it becomes a real test of stamina, we also know we have the most stamina-laden horse in the field."

Offering his perspective, the 33-year-old Mullins said: "The Gold Cup test should suit him. Being a National winner, he has no stamina questions and we think he has a bit of a finishing kick. He looks to have plenty of things going for him."

Hanlon hoping Hewick can make him roar

The story hardly needs any more extraordinary chapters to make it a jumping classic — but it's just possible we may get one at Cheltenham.

The €850 purchase, once defeated off a mark of 95 in a Kilbeggan handicap hurdle, blossomed last year. He won the bet365 Gold Cup and Galway Plate before falling at Listowel's final fence when disputing the lead in the Kerry National. Less than a month later, trainer Shark Hanlon sent his stable star to Far Hills in New Jersey and watched him claim the American Grand National under Jordan Gainford.

It did not end there. In January, Hanlon returned to the US and was lauded when Hewick was named champion steeplechaser at the Eclipse Awards in Florida. The popular trainer described that as the highlight of his life. Winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup would surely raise that bar even higher.

"We couldn't have him in better nick," said Hanlon. "He is absolutely buzzing. I could never have thought he would get this far, but now he has I think he's going to take another step forward."

Hanlon does, however, caution that Hewick will take no steps at all if the trainer is not happy with track conditions.

"I'm nervous, mainly because I'm afraid of the ground," he said. "Soft ground would compromise his chance and if we get a lot of rain I might have to think about pulling him out, which would break my heart.

"I would love to see good ground on Friday because, if I did, I would be doing a lot of shouting, without a doubt. That sort of ground would make him a major player."

What they say

Lucinda Russell, trainer of

I'm absolutely delighted with him. This is obviously his biggest test but he has improved all season and I think we go there with a chance. The Cotswold Chase run was great and it showed he can jump around Cheltenham. He needs to step up again but I don't see why he can't.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of

We know this is a big ask but he has run well at the last two festivals. Since then he has finished second in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase and fourth in the King George. We won't be as aggressive as we were at Newbury last time and will ride him to try to nick as much as we can.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of

He has an amazing record in the Gold Cup and also at Cheltenham. He is in mighty form and has probably had his best ever prep going into the race. We had a fantastic day at Tramore, where the race wasn't ideal for him but he really toughed it out. He is now ten but he has very little miles on the clock and is in great form.

Dan Skelton, trainer of

He needed the run massively in the Cotswold Chase. It was a little bit embarrassing he was that short because we were looking for him to step forward from that to the Gold Cup — and he's certainly done that at home. He looks absolutely fantastic and I'd like as much rain as possible for him.

Venetia Williams, trainer of

We were pleased to see the rain, although we were hoping for a bit more. He seems to collect wounds every time he goes to the races and he picked up another at Kempton. That took quite a while to resolve and we've been playing catch-up since but we have got him to the Gold Cup.

