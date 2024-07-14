The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I feel numb and sick at such incomprehensible evil, even more so that it's John's family to whom it's happened. Everyone who knows John will tell you he's the greatest family man imaginable

Cornelius Lysaght leads the love and support sent to John Hunt following the tragic murder of his wife and two of his daughters

Racing unites in support of John Hunt, 'the greatest family man imaginable and so proud of all of them'

He's never been better since coming back from Hong Kong. We thought that would be an arduous trip for him because of the long haul from the UK, but since shipping back he has been bouncing

Charlie Appleby issues a bullish report on King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hopeful Rebel's Romance

'He's never been better' - Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance out to land first British Group 1 in Ascot showpiece

We do beat ourselves up and at the big summer festivals we have something to celebrate – but there is work to be done on the promotion of the sport. We can't afford to be complacent

Goodwood's managing director Adam Waterworth speaks on how the sport can get back into the public consciousness

Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport

We've felt very aggrieved to have been forced out of the window when other courses have protested and not been forced out. Super Saturday needed to be different, apparently, and it certainly will be for us as what was one of our busiest fixtures in 2023 will be down

Chester chief Louise Stewart slams the decision for Chester's late start time on Saturday

'It will probably be the biggest drop in attendance we've seen' - Chester 'very aggrieved' at evening slot on Super Saturday

All David wanted to talk about was his horses. He had no interest in the shares; shares could go up or down and it wouldn't matter to David. When I visited him last week, the first thing we both commented on was how we never had a row

Paddy Power co-founder Stewart Kenny pays tribute to David Power following his death

'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday

We were both first elected to the Commons back in 2010 and we worked in the same team as shadow ministers. I know what a passionate, principled and a powerful advocate she is for working people and their culture

BGC chair Michael Dugher praises Lisa Nandy's appointment as secretary of state for culture, media and sport

'Passionate, principled and powerful' - racing and betting unite in welcoming Lisa Nandy's DCMS appointment

I've ridden lots of big winners, but that meant a lot today. Especially coming to one of my favourite tracks to ride – it's a place where everyone wants to ride a winner

PJ McDonald returns from injury with a bang with Flora Of Bermuda's success in the Summer Stakes

'That meant a lot today' - Group-race joy for PJ McDonald after injury return as Flora Of Bermuda blossoms in Summer Stakes

I’ve never heard Sandown so quiet and then so loud in the same minute. You could hear a pin drop and you could then see pints of beer go in the air — it was like fireworks

Sandown's general manager Sarah Drabwell hails the success of Coral-Eclipse day and showing England's Euro 2024 quarter-final on the big screen

'You could hear a pin drop and then see pints of beer in the air - it was like fireworks' - Sandown's euphoria after England win

Read these next:

July Cup: 'It's extra special' - William Buick racks up 100th win at the highest level as Mill Stream comes good



Sunday Review: A comprehensive view into the inner workings of one of Britain's biggest stables

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.