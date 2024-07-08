Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:50 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It will probably be the biggest drop in attendance we've seen' - Chester 'very aggrieved' at evening slot on Super Saturday

'Early indications are that the crowds were about level with last year or slightly up'
Chester: track welcomed a crowd of just under 20,000 on Super Saturday last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

Chester officials are bracing themselves for a significant drop in attendance on Saturday after the fixture was moved outside of Premier racing's primetime afternoon slot.

The track's chief executive Louise Stewart is expecting the crowd to be down by a quarter with Chester the main victim of the decluttering of meetings on a day that has become known as 'Super Saturday'.

The three fixtures at Newmarket, York and Ascot form the action in the 'two-hour protected window' between 2pm and 4pm, devised to focus attention on the best racing and boost betting turnover and marketing opportunities.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain