'That meant a lot today' - Group-race joy for PJ McDonald after injury return as Flora Of Bermuda blossoms in Summer Stakes

PJ McDonald gained a notable first win since returning from a lengthy injury absence in brilliant fashion with Flora Of Bermuda's game victory in the Group 3 Summer Stakes.

McDonald returned from four and a half months out at Carlisle on Thursday following a dislocated shoulder, and he struck on his third ride back when the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old reversed recent form with Adaay In Devon with a three-quarter-length win over her rival.

As well as the injury suffered in a fall at Wolverhampton in February, McDonald is also riding freelance this year, and the King George-winning jockey admitted the success was much-needed.

"I've ridden lots of big winners, but that meant a lot today. Especially coming to one of my favourite tracks to ride – it's a place where everyone wants to ride a winner," he said.

"Getting a Group race in the bag nice and early sets the stall out for the rest of the year. I'll be playing catch-up, but that gets me rolling.

Flora Of Bermuda (pink cap) lands Group 3 glory in the Summer Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I've missed quite a lot and lost loads of momentum, but my agent [Simon Dodds] and the support from Andrew have been brilliant. Yards who support me like that are a massive help."

It was a first Group win for Flora Of Bermuda, who was cut to 20-1 (from 33) for the Nunthorpe Stakes by Paddy Power at next month's Ebor meeting.

McDonald added: "Andrew was confident she'd run a big race and get the trip, and I talked to Oisin [Murphy] too, who thought she was better than her mark. She's starting to mature and behave better now, and the race was very smooth."

Balding doubled up on the card with Lieber Power in the concluding 1m4f apprentice handicap.

'Unreal' Tolstoy lands hat-trick

Tolstoy , who remarkably won twice at the track in 24 hours last month, put his best foot forward at the Knavesmire again with an impressive success in the 7f handicap.

The Brian Ellison-trained five-year-old made it three consecutive wins over course and distance when scoring by a length and a quarter, and his York exploits are not over yet.

Tolstoy: thriving at York this summer Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He obviously likes it here." Ellison said. "We nearly entered him in the first race on Saturday, too, but we didn't bother as we didn't think he could do it again. He's unreal.

"We might step him up to a mile next as he's not stopping in his races and settles well. He'll come back here for something at the Ebor meeting, no doubt."

Bay a Lowther possible

Albany Stakes sixth Royalty Bay set up another possible big-race tilt at the Lowther Stakes with an easy victory in the 6f fillies' novice.

Winning joint-trainer John Quinn said: "She carried a penalty, which is never easy, and won going away. She's got a very good attitude and always puts her head down.

"Plans are open, but we have her in the Lowther and a Listed race in France in two and a half weeks."

Marquand's welcome tonic

Tom Marquand missed out on Porta Fortuna's Group 1 Falmouth Stakes win at Newmarket, but he was on the scoreboard here with The Coffee Pod's success in the 5f handicap.

