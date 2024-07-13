July Cup: 'It's extra special' - William Buick racks up 100th win at the highest level as Mill Stream comes good

William Buick reached a landmark 100th win at the highest level in partnering Mill Stream to glory in the My Pension Expert July Cup.

The two-time champion jockey reached the milestone 15 years after his first win at the top table on Lahaleeb in the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes at Woodbine in 2009 .

His successful conveyance here is certainly housed to be a Group 1-winning sprinter as he currently resides in the box that was once used by the mighty Black Caviar at Jane Chapple-Hyam's Newmarket yard in 2012.

The race itself was supposed to be all about Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin , who was close to a fierce early pace set by eventual second Swingalong and Art Power.

In the end the well-backed 11-8 favourite, who was watched by his owner Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum, could not pick up, finishing fifth, and it was left to Buick to swoop late to land his first July Cup on Mill Stream, with the rider also completing his fourth win on the card.

The July Cup field, led by Mill Stream on the far side, do battle in the closing stages of the July Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mill Stream, who scored by a neck from Swingalong who he had finished just behind when third in the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, was in familiar territory as he had been at the track a week earlier for some match practice.

A delighted Chapple-Hyam, who was recording a third Group 1 win with this success, said: "Mill Stream came up here for a gallop the other day, when those present would have noted that he is not a sparkling worker and saves it all for his races. He just gets there and that's him, and we know that and William knows that. He's now got his Group 1 in the bag which is well deserved."

On the race itself, she added: "We knew that there was going to be a lot of pace on and at halfway, when they were doing ten and change per furlong, we were in business.

"He's raced here twice before and finished second, and it's nice to get the win. He ran well to be third at Royal Ascot considering it was on quick ground, and it's nice to come here to our home track which is also my favourite course.

"Thanks go to owner Peter Harris. I'm a very lucky lady to have him as an owner and he knows the game. I'm highly delighted to have trained him a Group 1 winner and it's what he and the yard both needed."

On future plans, Chapple-Hyam added: "Mill Stream is very good in having three weeks in between races, which takes us up to the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville where the six and a half furlongs on a Flat track should suit him."

A delighted William Buick unsaddles Mill Stream after their win in the July Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

The win completed a tremendous day for Buick, who has been leading rider at the summer track for at least the past five years.

He said: "I think this was my 100th Group or Grade 1 win so to do it at home in the July Cup is extra special. It's great to win here – I hadn't realised until someone flagged it up this morning – and you want it to mean something special, and a first July Cup close to home is just that.

"Jane and the team were very adamant that Mill Stream was in better shape than he was at Royal Ascot. The rain came for him, as it did for some others in the race, and I'm delighted for Jane and also Mr Harris.

"I thought the three-year-olds looked tough to beat coming into it, as we all did. They looked to bring the form to the table, but Mill Stream is a hard-knocking sprinter and, when needed, he was there and he showed his true grit today."

Mill Stream and William Buick return to Newmarket's winner's enclosure Credit: Edward Whitaker

Karl Burke, trainer of runner-up Swingalong , said: “I'm gutted that we got beat, but she is such a game filly and wears her heart on her sleeve and everyone knows how she is going to run.

"I think there are two things – there was the extra rain which suited the winner and maybe if Art Power hadn’t taken us on. But they are things you can’t control and she has run a fantastic race."

A further length and three-quarters back in third was the first three-year-old home, Vandeek .

Simon Crisford, who trains the Havana Grey colt jointly with son Ed, said: “He has run a really good race. He was just lacking match practice and in effect that was like his first run of the season, which has caught him out.

"Missing Ascot was a huge problem for us as he has come here today in a championship race without any warm-up. He has acquitted himself with great credit and we’ll get busy for the rest of the season now. We will talk to [owner] Sheikh Khalid and think about the Prix Maurice de Gheest in a couple of weeks."

