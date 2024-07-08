'Passionate, principled and powerful' - racing and betting unite in welcoming Lisa Nandy's DCMS appointment

Lisa Nandy has been described in glowing terms by former Labour colleague Michael Dugher as the Betting and Gaming Council chair joined others in welcoming the appointment of the cabinet member now charged with making decisions that will impact racing and gambling.

Nandy on Friday became prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's first secretary of state for culture, media and sport, as a result of which the Wigan MP will need to determine the future of affordability checks and consider racing's attempts to achieve levy reform.

Nandy and Dugher both served as shadow cabinet officer ministers in 2013 and 2014. Nandy now leads the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which Sir Chris Bryant joined on Monday as minister of state. There has yet to be a government announcement regarding who will become gambling and sport minister, a role held by Stuart Andrew in the Conservative administration removed from power in last week's general election.

"It's great news Lisa Nandy has been made secretary of state," said Dugher.

"We were both first elected to the Commons back in 2010 and we worked in the same team as shadow ministers. I know what a passionate, principled and a powerful advocate she is for working people and their culture.

"On behalf of the 110,000 people whose jobs depend on regulated betting – from bingo to casinos, high street retail to big tech and online – I welcome her to her post. Twenty-two and a half million people enjoy a regular bet. As well as funding horseracing, lower league football, darts and snooker, she will be aware as a Wigan MP how our industry provides mission-critical funding to men's, women's and wheelchair rugby league."

Michael Dugher worked with Lisa Nandy as shadow ministers in 2013 and 2014

Dugher added: "We look forward to continuing to work with DCMS on implementing big changes to gambling regulation to further raise standards on safer gambling, helping the 0.4 per cent of people who are sadly problem gamblers and doing more to protect the vulnerable, whilst leaving the vast majority of working people who enjoy a bet safely and responsibly to do so."

Nandy's Wigan constituency is home to the headquarters of the UK Tote Group, whose communications and corporate affairs director Susannah Gill said: "When we acquired the Tote in October 2019 we held a parliamentary reception and Lisa joined us and spoke brilliantly as our constituency MP.

"She has subsequently visited the office, met our team and supported our plans to revitalise and grow the Tote. We very much look forward to continuing to work with her as secretary of state."

A similarly warm welcome came from BHA chief executive Julie Harrington.

"Congratulations to Lisa Nandy on her appointment as secretary of state for culture, media and sport," said Harrington. "We look forward to working with her on a number of key issues, including the horserace betting levy and financial risk checks, to ensure British racing maintains its world-leading status and can continue to thrive."

Read these next:

What a Labour government will mean for racing and betting, and what happens next

Landslide victory for Labour with Sir Keir Starmer to be new prime minister

What happened in the key seats for horseracing in the general election?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.