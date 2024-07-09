Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport

Goodwood managing director Adam Waterworth described ticket sales as “tough” for the Glorious meeting that begins this month and feels the sport cannot afford to be complacent in its push to get back in the public conscienceness.

There was a 4.8 per cent boost in attendance at the five-day festival last year compared to 2022, with the overall crowd figure of 95,359 the highest since the Covid pandemic and expected to be similar this year.

The big summer meeting, however, used to attract an overall six-figure attendance before 2020.