Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Watching the action during the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse on July 27, 2021 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Glorious Goodwood: big Flat meeting begins on July 30 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Goodwood managing director Adam Waterworth described ticket sales as “tough” for the Glorious meeting that begins this month and feels the sport cannot afford to be complacent in its push to get back in the public conscienceness.

There was a 4.8 per cent boost in attendance at the five-day festival last year compared to 2022, with the overall crowd figure of 95,359 the highest since the Covid pandemic and expected to be similar this year.

The big summer meeting, however, used to attract an overall six-figure attendance before 2020.

