- More
'He's never been better' - Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance out to land first British Group 1 in Ascot showpiece
Godolphin's five-time international Group and Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance will be given the chance to compete at the top level in Britain for the first time in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot this month, when he could come face-to-face with star three-year-old City Of Troy.
Rebel’s Romance has raced in Britain only once since July 2022, but was among 19 confirmed for Ascot’s midsummer highlight on July 27 alongside last weekend’s Eclipse winner City Of Troy, Prince of Wales’s Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin and Hardwicke victor Isle Of Jura.
Trained by Charlie Appleby, the six-year-old's five victories at the highest level have come in Germany (twice), the US, Dubai and, most recently, Hong Kong when winning the Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin in May.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'He's getting quicker and is very versatile' - Kevin Ryan delighted as Inisherin enjoys perfect July Cup prep
- James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans
- 'We could win it and we've been rubbish. I think they're crap' - Mick Channon thinks England can go all the way at Euro 2024
- James Owen hoping Wimbledon Hawkeye can prove a Superlative ace - plus Royal Ascot winner misses July festival
- Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport
- 'He's getting quicker and is very versatile' - Kevin Ryan delighted as Inisherin enjoys perfect July Cup prep
- James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans
- 'We could win it and we've been rubbish. I think they're crap' - Mick Channon thinks England can go all the way at Euro 2024
- James Owen hoping Wimbledon Hawkeye can prove a Superlative ace - plus Royal Ascot winner misses July festival
- Glorious Goodwood ticket sales 'tough' as track chief says 'work to be done' on overall promotion of the sport