'He's never been better' - Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance out to land first British Group 1 in Ascot showpiece

Godolphin's five-time international Group and Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance will be given the chance to compete at the top level in Britain for the first time in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot this month, when he could come face-to-face with star three-year-old City Of Troy.

Rebel’s Romance has raced in Britain only once since July 2022, but was among 19 confirmed for Ascot’s midsummer highlight on July 27 alongside last weekend’s Eclipse winner City Of Troy, Prince of Wales’s Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin and Hardwicke victor Isle Of Jura.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the six-year-old's five victories at the highest level have come in Germany (twice), the US, Dubai and, most recently, Hong Kong when winning the Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin in May.