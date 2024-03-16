Irish dominance 'damaging the sport' warns BHA chief Julie Harrington

Ireland's domination of top-class races at the Cheltenham Festival is becoming increasingly damaging for the sport, BHA chief executive Julie Harrington has warned.

Willie Mullins, who became the first trainer to reach 100 winners at the festival, won eight of the 14 top-level contests, while Irish trainers Henry de Bromhead and Gordon Elliott each landed two.

Dan Skelton led the fightback for British-trained runners with two Grade 1 successes but Harrington conceded that the rate of decline of British jump racing had "outstripped the measures put in place to tackle it".

"I would like to offer my congratulations to every winner this week, and everyone connected with those horses," said Harrington. "We again tip our hat to the Irish, and in particular Willie Mullins, whose achievement in reaching 100+ festival winners is truly remarkable. Congratulations also go to the British trainers who secured winners this week, in particular Dan Skelton for his impressive haul.

"I have no doubt the men and women who train horses here in Britain are more than a match for their Irish counterparts. However, they need the ammunition and at present the balance of power and the best horses are going to our colleagues in Ireland, and in particular one yard.

“This is not a new issue. The direction of travel has been set for a number of years now. The sport has been alive to this and taken measures to seek to address it, through attempting to tackle funding issues associated with the sport, seeking increased investment, looking at the race programme, and more recently the delivery of the recommendations of the Quality Jump Racing Review.

"However, the Irish domination of the Grade 1 races this week has illustrated that the issue is becoming more pronounced and more damaging for the sport on both sides of the Irish sea."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington Credit: Steve Davies

Harrington said the sport must work with "urgency and clarity of purpose" to reverse the trend and ensure jump racing remains competitive internationally and appealing to fans and owners.

"Put simply, the rate of decline of jump racing in Britain at the top end has outstripped the measures that have been put in place to tackle it," said Harrington. "We must do more, more quickly, and in a more coordinated and decisive manner if we're going to restore British jump racing to the standing at which it belongs.

“Central to this is the delivery of the industry strategy. The strategy is all about growth. At the core of this is investment in the top echelons of our sport, with a view to incentivising the best horses to be bred, owned, trained and raced on these shores. An additional £3.8 million in prize-money has already been earmarked for investment in 2024 across the top end of the sport in both codes.

“The strategy is also about much more than just investing in prize-money. We need to grow our fanbase by encouraging new fans and retaining existing fans and owners, improve the experience of ownership and attending and viewing racing, and much more besides.

"To achieve this the sport must work together with urgency and clarity of purpose. The times of being reluctant to embrace change or new ideas, lack of transparency, and focusing on narrow self-interest must be put firmly behind us."

Harrington added that the "very visible deterioration" in competitiveness has been at the heart of discussions with the betting industry and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport around levy reform and the damaging impact of affordability checks.

"We've seen great progress in the last 18 months and a spirit of collaboration is clearly developing," added Harrington. "I'm confident that if the sport and its allies work together around this shared goal then it can flourish once again. Not just across four days in March, but across the whole year. Jump racing’s popularity in Britain is immense and its potential limitless."

