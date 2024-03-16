From Galopin's hat-trick bid to dipping attendances: six key talking points from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Galopin Des Champs
Galopin Des Champs is a hero now. If all the nice things said about him this weekend were turned into bouquets and piled up in front of his box at Closutton, he would disappear from view.
Multiple Gold Cup winners are rare; not as rare as they used to be but still so special that any jump racing fan can reasonably be expected to carry them all around in their head forever. We've had Easter Hero, Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle, L'Escargot, Best Mate, Kauto Star, Al Boum Photo and now Galopin Des Champs. That's it. Not even one per decade on average, though we've had three in the last 15 years.
The question now is whether Galopin can join the still rarer club of horses to win our most prestigious jumps race three times (or more). So far, that list is: Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle, Best Mate. I'm assuming that Golden Miller's record of five is untouchable. To match it, Galopin Des Champs would have to hold his form to the age of 11, older than any Gold Cup winner in my lifetime. That's not going to happen, is it?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:46, 16 March 2024
- 'The 33-1 may not last long' - our experts find the early value after tipping 16-1 Ballyburn and 12-1 Teahupoo last year
- 'It's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that' - Fastorslow in bid for Punchestown redemption
- ITV hails Cheltenham audience figures and urges the sport to recognise how popular the festival is with viewers
- 'It won't be easy for him' - Paul Nicholls issues warning to friend and trainers' title leader Dan Skelton
- 'It won't be given, it will have to be earned' - Cheltenham hero Dan Skelton has fresh blood for championship bid
- 'The 33-1 may not last long' - our experts find the early value after tipping 16-1 Ballyburn and 12-1 Teahupoo last year
- 'It's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that' - Fastorslow in bid for Punchestown redemption
- ITV hails Cheltenham audience figures and urges the sport to recognise how popular the festival is with viewers
- 'It won't be easy for him' - Paul Nicholls issues warning to friend and trainers' title leader Dan Skelton
- 'It won't be given, it will have to be earned' - Cheltenham hero Dan Skelton has fresh blood for championship bid