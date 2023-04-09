The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

Well, I'd like to finish on a high anyway, wherever that may be. I've had a marvellous career and loved every second of it, and I'd just like to finish with a smile on my face.

Davy Russell outlines plans to make a final appearance at the Grand National meeting following a disappointing Cheltenham Festival

He's going to be a fresh horse and he's quite scary to look at now, he's a unit. He got up to 580kg during his time off so he's a bit of a brute.

Roger Teal expresses his excitement in the improvement of Oxted as he nears a return from a near two-year absence

Luckily I turned out all right as a jockey because I don't know what I'd have done otherwise. I wouldn't have enough qualifications to work in McDonald's.

Harry Cobden discusses his childhood and start in racing in a major interview

Luckily we've been fortunate enough to have some of the best horses around and therefore you're a player at Cheltenham at the highest level and that's where it really matters. But this race is unique. It's a completely different game.

Nicky Henderson shares his hopes of landing a first Grand National victory with Mister Coffey next weekend

When hurdles are involved, and extreme distances and testing going, we have to make allowances. If we're not careful, by sanitising racing too much, we lose the soul of it. And Cheltenham is all about soul.

Jeremy Scott reacts to his successful appeal to reclaim second place in the Stayers' Hurdle with Dashel Drasher

I can't tell you how thrilled I am – it's been one hell of a journey. It's my first winner for some time, I don't even like to think about how long it's been.

Helen Rees celebrates an end to a long wait for a winner after My Rockstar triumphs at Wincanton

The last time I rode around the course, I broke my arm! I hadn't much luck around there, but I was only an ordinary amateur. I enjoy training horses a lot more than I did riding them.

Gordon Elliott discusses his leading Grand National chances ahead of next week's Aintree meeting

Read these next:

. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.