Dashel Drasher recovers second place in Stayers' - but Teahupoo connections slam 'absolute rubbish' decision

Dashel Drasher has been restored to second place in the at the Cheltenham Festival after connections won an appeal against his demotion.

An independent panel ruled, after a three-hour hearing on Tuesday, that the raceday stewards were wrong in deciding the ten-year-old had interfered with Teahupoo, who finished a nose behind him.

The verdict was met with immediate dismay by Brian Acheson of Robcour Racing, owners of Teahupoo, who had listened in to the hearing. He thanked the BHA's Charlotte Davison for her arguments in favour of upholding the verdict of the raceday stewards and then added: "To the three independent stewards, absolute rubbish. You want to get someone murdered."

The panel had heard from Davy Russell, rider of Teahupoo, who felt he would have won the race outright had he been granted a clear run in the straight. "He keeps drifting to the left," Russell said of .

"The only option I have is to keep going left and take the punishment I'm being given. My route is being dictated by the horse on my outside [Dashel Drasher], who is drifting to his left."

A counter-argument was put by Jeremy Scott, trainer of Dashel Drasher, who told the panel: "In the context of a three-mile race on soft ground, I think the notion that there is not going to be a certain amount of wavering around going towards the last hurdle, to enable horses to correct themselves and jump safely, is ridiculous. This is not a flat race, this is a jump race. We put hurdles in the way to make the racing more interesting, in my view, and more fun.

"If we are going to penalise every horse that makes the slightest of movements going into a hurdle, then we may as well remove the hurdles. Teahupoo had room to stay pretty straight going to that hurdle because in the end we jumped that hurdle quite straight. There was fully a horse's width between the two of us."

That appeared to be accepted by the panel, as its chair, James O'Mahony said: "We take judicial notice of the fact that in approaching hurdles, horses cannot be expected always to run straight. We've watched carefully the approach to that last hurdle and, although Teahupoo stayed on, we find he was demonstrably a tiring horse at that stage.

"Mr Russell used the whip three times in his approach to that final hurdle. We find he made more of a move laterally left in order to find a better stride in his approach to the hurdle.

"We conclude there was no interference because Dashel Drasher was clear. We have regard not just to the distance straight ahead but to the distance laterally. With the clearest evidence in our view from the tracker footage, there was daylight in both aspects."

O'Mahony added that Teahupoo had to some extent been influenced by the movement of Flooring Porter in his peripheral vision.

