2023 Irish Grand National tips: why this horse can win the big race at Fairyhouse on Monday

An Easter Monday cracker awaits us at Fairyhouse. Lord Lariat won't be there to defend his crown but plenty of big names will be bidding for Irish Grand National glory. Here our experts give us their thoughts on the potential winner . . .

Forecast odds: 20-1

By Richard Birch

The Goffer is totally unexposed in marathon chases and promises to improve considerably for the significant step up in trip.

The fact he could win a valuable Leopardstown handicap chase off 138 over an inadequate 2m5f in February suggests a mark of 147 may well underestimate him at this much longer distance.

The Goffer 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Conor Fennelly

Espanito Bello seemed to put it all together in last month's Leinster National and an 11lb rise might not be enough to stop him.

Barry Connell's nine-year-old absolutely bolted up that day and looked back to the sort of form which saw him dominate a beginners' chase field with the likes of Coko Beach and Longhouse Poet in it back in 2020.

He has had his training problems since but put in an encouraging effort in the Thyestes at Gowran and looked to be at the peak of his powers at Naas the last day, particularly with the way he travelled and jumped throughout.

The extra distance shouldn't be a problem and he will relish the soft ground he is likely to get. Everything looks in place for a big run.

Espanito Bello 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Jack Haynes

The classy Royale Pagaille is an interesting runner off top weight with conditions to suit but marginal preference is for I Am Maximus.

He posted his best Racing Post Rating over fences when a staying-on fourth in the Brown Advisory and should be suited by this stiffer stamina test.

Paul Townend takes the ride and a career-best performance could well be in the offing.

I Am Maximus 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Kevin Morley

As an unexposed seven-year-old with just 10st 6lb to carry, this Martin Brassil-trained seven-year-old has the ideal Irish National profile.

He ran a blinder when a close third in Leopardstown's highly competitive Paddy Power Chase over the Christmas period and is expected to improve the longer distance.

Panda Boy 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 10-1

By David Toft

At the foot of the weights, Stumptown has to come into calculations.

Having won a couple of races leading into the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham festival, he recorded a career-best RPR of 146 last time out in coming home a neck second (giving the winner 4lb) and is consequently well treated here.

A six-year-old won this event in 2019 so, with the stable in form, a big run can be expected.

Stumptown 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 25-1

By James Hill

Gordon Elliott runs eight as he attempts to win the race for a second time and I think Gevrey is the most interesting of his team.

Just a seven-year-old, he ran a cracker in the Plate at Cheltenham, staying on strongly up the hill to finish fourth.

He’s never gone this far before, trying three miles just once previously, but certainly shaped in need of a stamina test last time. What’s more, that festival run was coming off the back of a break, so he might even have improved for the outing.

Gevrey 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 20-1

By David Jennings

Royale Pagaille won the Peter Marsh at Haydock last season off a mark of 163, so he must have a massive chance of making his class tell off 160 here.

His last four starts have been in Grade 1s, including when runner-up in the King George and sixth in the Gold Cup, and he doesn't look too badly treated at all for his first handicap since the aforementioned Peter Marsh.

The track, the trip and the soft ground look ideal for the nine-year-old who comes to Fairyhouse fresher than most given he has only been seen twice this season.

There is plenty of 20-1 still available and that looks terrific each-way value.

Royale Pagaille 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 33-1

By Joseph Eccles

Seven-year-olds have won four of the last eight renewals and I’ll take a chance on Ash Tree Meadow to boost that trend.

This chaser hasn’t been seen since bumping into Arkle fourth Straw Fan Jack at Cheltenham in October, where he looked a tad unfortunate after taking a false step just before the path.

He returns upped markedly in trip, and being a relation to dual Festival hunter chase winner Pacha Du Polder, there’s enough in his pedigree to provide hope he’ll see out the new distance.

Sean Flanagan takes over in the saddle and he got a good tune out of Ash Tree Meadow when fourth in last year’s Galway Plate.

Ash Tree Meadow 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Forecast odds: 40-1

By Richard Russell

A race where it frequently pays to side with one that will race handy off a light weight, and if the market has missed it so much the better.

The unexposed Must Be Obeyed catches the eye and comes here off a solid effort in a warm event at Navan, having previously won and jumped well at this track in January. Related to her stable’s 2012 Irish National winner Lion De Bearnai, the mare has taken really well to fences and looks overpriced to uphold the family honour.

Must Be Obeyed 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

