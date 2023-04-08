Racing Post logo
Rain set to arrive as Kerry Lee gears up for Nemean Lion test in Aintree Grade 1

Tahmuras and Nemean Lion (right) could reoppose at Aintree
Tahmuras and Nemean Lion (right) could reoppose at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kerry Lee is hoping the rain forecast to be heading for Liverpool at the beginning of the week will enable Nemean Lion to take his chance at Aintree, where he features among 28 entries for the Grade 1 Poundland Top Novices' Hurdle on day two of the Randox Grand National festival. 

A Grade 2 winner at Kelso on his most recent start, Nemean Lion will have a second option of the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle over 2m4f on Saturday.

"We’re going to wait and see what this week brings in terms of rainfall," said Lee. "I’d want it to be good to soft or softer. Currently they’re giving it as good which would be an issue. But he is in great form, and if conditions are right on the day then he’ll line up."

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 19:02, 8 April 2023
icon
