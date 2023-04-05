'This is the result of incredible patience and hard work' - Helen Rees ends near ten-year wait for a winner

could not hide her excitement as My Rockstar ended a near ten-year winless spell for the trainer in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

One of just two horses in Rees's Dorset yard, My Rockstar had not placed in any of his eight previous starts under rules, but he made it ninth time lucky when battling for a hard-fought victory by a nose under Ben Godfrey.

Rees, who also owns the seven-year-old, said: "I can't tell you how thrilled I am – it's been one hell of a journey. It's my first winner for some time, I don't even like to think about how long it's been.

"This boy has been through all sorts. We got his confidence back going hunting in the autumn and we've had some amazing help along the way. Today is the result of incredible patience and hard work, and just thinking about the horse's best interest – today show's we've achieved that. I'm just so proud of him.

"I know he's only lowly rated and it's not the greatest race in the world, but it's all about how he's performed – and he was awesome, jumped like a buck. He battled so hard, it's all just qualities you couldn't have seen before, you couldn't find that in his form, could you?"

Residence And Spa was Rees's last winner back in December 2013 – 3,383 days ago – and the trainer said: "It's been very difficult. Because of my set-up, the horse has to be suited to how we train them.

"We've only got two and the other one we daren't run because he's had so much leg trouble, but he's a great work companion. I'm just jolly well pleased I could add to the tally this year."

A winning return

Olive Nicholls had her first ride under rules when third in the 2m5½f amateur jockeys' handicap hurdle on this card 12 months ago, but she was in the winner's spot this time round after steering Oscars Moonshine to victory for her dad Paul.

