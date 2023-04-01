Harry Cobden: 'I'm not into fancy clothes or watches - I want to get set up before I start enjoying life'

Halfway down the back straight at Newbury, Harry Cobden is travelling easily, three lengths clear of his nearest pursuer, although given that this is only me and my dodgy hip, it's nothing to shout about.

At the next plain fence, Nico de Boinville comes sailing past and quickly opens up a five-length lead. Surely he's gone too soon – or maybe he knows something we don't. It turns out to be the latter.

Harry has invited me to walk the course with him before racing, on a brisk but sunny spring morning. He's in a heavyweight navy suit and a sleek navy gilet, topped with a smart flat cap, all set off by a silver-tipped walking stick that completes the look he's probably not going for: rakish clerk of the course with a going report to file.