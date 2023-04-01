Racing Post logo
Harry Cobden: 'I'm not into fancy clothes or watches - I want to get set up before I start enjoying life'

Harry Cobden talks to Peter Thomas about early catastrophe, the wrath of Paul Nicholls and not winning the jockeys' title

Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Harry Cobden: from a family of graftersCredit: Edward Whitaker

Halfway down the back straight at Newbury, Harry Cobden is travelling easily, three lengths clear of his nearest pursuer, although given that this is only me and my dodgy hip, it's nothing to shout about.

At the next plain fence, Nico de Boinville comes sailing past and quickly opens up a five-length lead. Surely he's gone too soon – or maybe he knows something we don't. It turns out to be the latter.

Harry has invited me to walk the course with him before racing, on a brisk but sunny spring morning. He's in a heavyweight navy suit and a sleek navy gilet, topped with a smart flat cap, all set off by a silver-tipped walking stick that completes the look he's probably not going for: rakish clerk of the course with a going report to file.

Published on 1 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 April 2023
