Nicky Henderson: I won't retire but Mister Coffey winning the Grand National would complete the journey

Henderson has been training since 1978 and a record nine Champion Hurdles feature on his CV, which is also decorated with six Champion Chases, two Gold Cups and three victories in the King George VI Chase.

The 72-year-old has also been champion trainer six times, but has never won the National, coming close in 1979 with Zongalero, who was second – as was The Tsarevich eight years later.

His National record since Liberthine was fifth in 2007 reads FU9U0FPP0UF0P, but Henderson has not given up hopes hope of glory. He said: "I'm not going to suddenly leap up and say, 'That's it', and retire, but, on the other hand, it would complete the journey, if you like.

"It's been a long haul and I haven't finished yet, but that is the obvious race I'd love to win – doesn't everyone? I'm sure anyone who's won the race once, twice wants to go on and win it again because it's very special. We've been knocking on the door a few times."

Henderson's stable star Constitution Hill, last seen providing the yard with its ninth Champion Hurdle triumph, is set to run at Aintree two days before the National.

"I love the place," Henderson added. "The race is very special. It's completely different to Cheltenham. Luckily we've been fortunate enough to have some of the best horses around and therefore you're a player at Cheltenham at the highest level and that's where it really matters. But this race is unique. It's a completely different game. It would be a pity not to find one some day but the clock is ticking."

Mister Coffey has been placed at the last two Cheltenham Festivals and has experience over the famous National fences as he ran in the Topham 12 months ago. The 50-1 shot has yet to win a chase, although Rule The World was winning for the first time over fences when he landed the Aintree marathon in 2016,

Henderson said: "We ran him in the Topham last year and he enjoyed jumping round there then. He's in good form and ran a very good race at Cheltenham in the National Hunt Chase. He's been placed in everything you can throw at him. He can't win anything but that's a bit like me in the National! He's perfectly capable of it and it's nice to be going in there with a horse who has a chance."

