'He's quite scary to look at now' - sprint star Oxted in line for long-awaited comeback

Roger Teal could not conceal his excitement at making an entry for long absent "bit of a brute" for York's 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes on Tuesday.

He is full of hope the high-class sprinter, who won the July Cup in 2020 and the King's Stand Stakes the following year, will be as good as ever on his return.

The seven-year-old was sidelined by knee-chip surgery after finishing third in the July Cup in 2021 and then missed the whole of last season due to a tendon injury.