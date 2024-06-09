'He’s such a good horse – it’s quite frustrating when you’re watching him every day. Hopefully this season he’s going to show it'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

After 25 years in farm management, racing was my second career, but it is now the time to take things a bit easier and spend time with my family. I have five children and 11 grandchildren and I need to get myself organised, really

Victor Dartnall intends to enjoy time with his family after announcing he is leaving the training ranks after 30 years with a licence

'It's the right time to step back' - Victor Dartnall quits training after 30-year career

He's a real street fighter. We were impressed with him in the Craven and liked what he did in the Guineas, but I was really taken with him in Ireland

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, discusses the operation's six-horse spending spree before Royal Ascot which included Irish 2,000 Guineas second Haatem

Wathnan Racing go on six-horse spending spree before Royal Ascot - including Irish 2,000 Guineas second Haatem

It doesn’t matter if you’re a footballer, rugby player or athlete, fitness can catch you out after being off since last September and in those circumstances match practice means a lot

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford believes Commonwealth Cup hope Vandeek will come on plenty for his first defeat on his return at Haydock

'He's come on a bundle and looks fantastic' - Vandeek expected to put Haydock setback behind him in Commonwealth Cup

He’s been a real surprise package from going to the all-weather in December thinking it was a last-chance saloon. He’s just grown up and matured. In fairness, he was a late foal but he’s improved out of all recognition.

Nicola Barron, who trains alongside her father David, reacts to Good Morning Alex's sixth handicap win from his last eight starts at Hamilton

'He's improved out of all recognition' - Good Morning Alex racks up fifth win of the year

Oisin Murphy: booked to ride Australian hope Kitty Rose in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

We could have easily put her in the Irish or English Guineas, but we had the mindset that we really wanted to win a race at Ascot, that was the goal, so we’ll go there

The new team behind Kitty Rose, a Sandringham hope for Australia at Royal Ascot, are hopeful of a big run and have booked Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy booked for Australian-trained filly with Royal Ascot handicap aim

He’s such a good horse – it’s quite frustrating when you’re here watching him every day. He hadn't quite lived up to the talent he has and hopefully this season he’s going to show it

Joint-trainer Oliver Cole is confident Royal Scotsman can fulfill his potential this season after getting back to winning ways on Derby day

'I'd love to see him over six furlongs again' - Oliver Cole outlines plans for impressive Derby day winner Royal Scotsman

With the ban I received it was always going to take time. Naturally it was getting frustrating, but you just have to be patient and keep doing the right things

Ray Dawson was delighted and relieved to ride his first winner since returning from a six-month ban following a positive test for cocaine

'It's a great moment' - Ray Dawson bags first winner since return to the saddle

