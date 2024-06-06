'He's come on a bundle and looks fantastic' - Vandeek expected to put Haydock setback behind him in Commonwealth Cup
Connections of Commonwealth Cup candidate Vandeek retain massive faith in last year’s leading British-based juvenile and believe he has thrived since losing his unbeaten record at Haydock last month.
Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the dual Group 1 winner was 8-11 to register his fifth straight victory in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes on his reappearance but weakened from the furlong pole under James Doyle to finish four lengths third to Inisherin.
Prior to that reversal, Vandeek was as a short as 5-2 for the Royal Ascot sprint but is now 5-1, with his Haydock conqueror the 4-1 favourite.
- Four Royal Ascot formlines that could be boosted at Haydock on Saturday
- Which horses have the best chance of gaining back-to-back wins at Royal Ascot?
- Mitbaahy heads Charlie Hills's sprinting trio for Royal Ascot as trainer bids for more Group 1 glory
- 'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud
- Wathnan Racing go on six-horse spending spree before Royal Ascot - including Irish 2,000 Guineas second Haatem
