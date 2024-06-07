Racing Post logo
'I'd love to see him over six furlongs again' - Oliver Cole outlines plans for impressive Derby day winner Royal Scotsman

Jamie Spencer and Royal Scotsman (right) win the Diomed Stakes at Epsom
Royal Scotsman: could be tried over sprinting trips this seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Oliver Cole believes Royal Scotsman has the qualities to become a Group 1 sprinter and is mulling over a plethora of options after the four-year-old's decisive success in the Diomed Stakes on Derby day.

Royal Scotsman rose to prominence when winning the Richmond Stakes as a juvenile but had yet to score since, with a smattering of recent disappointments following Group 1 placings in the Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas.

"It was a great relief," Cole said of his dominant Epsom win. "I think the Racing Post rang me up the day before asking for a comment and I said if you don’t mind I’ll refrain because I was fed up with talking about how he’d been disappointing. 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

