'It's a great moment' - Ray Dawson bags first winner since return to the saddle

Jockey Ray Dawson rode his first winner since completing a six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine at Bath last August when partnering the Roger Varian-trained So Deuce to victory in the mile maiden.

The Group 2-winning rider returned to the saddle last month but had drawn a blank in 26 attempts until scoring easily on the son of Lope De Vega.

“Personally, it’s a great moment and one I’ve been looking forward to a long time,” Dawson told Racing TV after his first winner for 289 days.

“Roger has been very supportive, so it’s great to get that first winner back for him. With the ban I received it was always going to take time. Naturally it was getting frustrating, but you just have to be patient and keep doing the right things.”

Bay boost for Boughey

Trainer George Boughey saw Pentle Bay as one for the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot before his debut, and the plan solidified after the son of New Bay made a fine start to his career in the 6f maiden.

Pentle Bay, who was bought for €55,000 at the Arqana Breeze-Up sale last month, closed late under a patient Jamie Spencer ride to deny outsider American Style by a head.

“Probably within a week of joining us he looked like a Chesham horse,” said Boughey.

“I’m delighted with him. He was given a lovely ride by Jamie to do his best work late, and he’s going to want a mile in time, I’m sure. The stiff seven furlongs at Ascot will suit him really well.”

