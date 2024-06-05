Wathnan Racing go on six-horse spending spree before Royal Ascot - including Irish 2,000 Guineas second Haatem

Wathnan Racing have added yet more talent to their team for Royal Ascot with the purchase of Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Haatem .

The Qatari operation bought the Richard Hannon-trained colt on Wednesday morning before a possible tilt at the St James's Palace Stakes, with the Jersey Stakes also under consideration should Notable Speech and Rosallion, who finished ahead of him in the 2,000 Guineas, line up at Ascot.

The acquisition of Haatem was part of a larger spending spree by Wathnan Racing after they confirmed the purchase of classy juvenile Shadow Army on Tuesday.

"He just looks like a very tough horse," said Wathnan Racing adviser Richard Brown. "He's a real street fighter. We were impressed with him in the Craven and liked what he did in the Guineas, but I was really taken with him in Ireland. He looks like he's got plenty of pace and it was after that run at the Curragh we decided to try and get him.

"He's hardy but obviously has plenty of class. I went down to Richard's [Hannon] to see him a few days after the Irish Guineas and I thought since he'd run three times this year he'd come round the corner nice and quietly, but he came round like a lion. He stood there, promptly reared up and looked me in the eye and I just thought, 'he'll do'.

"He's entered in the St James's Palace, but I think if Rosallion and Notable Speech go for that then we'll put him in the Jersey. He showed plenty of speed in Ireland and the seven furlongs at Ascot is really stiff. It's a long way home there and he'd be very strong at the line, so I wouldn't be afraid to run him with a penalty in the Jersey.

"James [Doyle] has already ridden him and he was very taken with him; he said Haatem was an easy push-button horse who doesn't waste any energy. He has all the credentials you want in a racehorse."

Wathnan Racing boast a strong juvenile roster heading into Royal Ascot but have made several more purchases to add depth to their team, with Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes entry Shartash , Wolferton hopeful Torito and the unbeaten Dryholaey , who will be targeted at the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, joining Haatem at the big meeting later this month.

Lope De Lilas: bought by Wathnan Racing with a view to running in the Irish Oaks Credit: Caroline Norris

"Our juveniles are going really well, which we're delighted with, but there's a long way to go with them," Brown said. "They've obviously got talent and ability and they'll take their chance at Ascot, but we all know how hard it is to have a winner at the meeting, especially when you're talking about things like the Coventry and the Norfolk, so it's good to have some older horses too."

Alongside their new talent for Royal Ascot, Wathnan Racing have also got their eye on Classic glory with the purchase of the Willie Mullins-trained Lope De Lilas , who is due to line up in the Irish Oaks on July 20.

Brown said: "Having a horse with Willie is not what I expected at the beginning of the year at all. I've not had much to do with the jumps, so I've never had a dealing with him before, but what a gentleman he is. It's really exciting because he's an exceptional trainer.

"Lope De Lilas won very impressively at Leopardstown and she's a big, well-bred filly. Willie thinks she's only going to get better with age so we'll nurture her this year. She could have been a Ribblesdale candidate, but we'll put a line through Ascot as we want to go slowly with her with a view to the Irish Oaks, which Willie is keen to run her in."

