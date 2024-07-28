The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

You would still hear people talking about him. He was kind of an almost mystical character really and it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing to get a horse like him

Aidan O'Brien hails the legacy of Istabraq following his death at the age of 32

'He was a mystical character' - Aidan O'Brien's glowing tribute after death of legendary Champion Hurdle hero Istabraq

It's very important for us. Royal Ascot and this are the two most important meetings. As soon as Ascot finished, Goodwood was immediately next on our focus to see how strong a team we can bring

Wathnan Racing are gearing up for a huge week at Glorious Goodwood

'It's one of the most important weeks for us' - Wathnan set for Glorious Goodwood as English Oak spearheads day-one team

He came home on Monday morning and was back in training on Tuesday. He looks absolutely fantastic and I think he’s got everything back – I’ve never seen him look so well

Nicky Henderson issues a positive update on the return of jumps star Constitution Hill to his yard

Constitution Hill 'has never looked as well' upon return to training - plus Henderson on 'hard to swallow' parts of ITV docuseries

Like Canford Cliffs, he does everything easy at home and works really well. We've had some very, very good horses but he's always been a bit special

Richard Hannon is relishing Rosallion's bid for immortality in next week's Sussex Stakes

'Special' Rosallion ready to eclipse Hannon greats at Goodwood - but third clash with stablemate Haatem will have to wait

Racing is overcharging for a product that is getting worse. There's a breaking point and clearly Flutter has looked at the numbers and said enough is enough

Fitzdares boss William Woodhams warns that bookmakers could decide to remove their British markets if the product does not improve

'There's a breaking point' - warning that bookies could remove markets on British racing if nothing changes in media rights row

Charlotte Jones: rode out her claim this week Credit: John Grossick Racing

If I can continue to hopefully inspire one young girl – or a boy for that matter – into the sport then that's my big target. That'll make me happy and feel like my job is done

Charlotte Jones wants to be a leader for the next generation of riders after she rode out her claim

'It's unbelievable, I never thought I'd do it' - Charlotte Jones hopes to inspire young female jockeys after riding out claim

I managed to get a little bit back. The horse won easily and it was one of the only times I had to borrow money to pay out. I thought I'd never recover, but you do

Bookmakers Paul and Lynn Garritty reflect on one of their worst days in the ring

'The horse won easily and I had to borrow money to pay out - I thought I'd never recover'

