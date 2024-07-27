Goliath produces giant-killing display to easily win King George at 25-1 under Christophe Soumillon

Christophe Soumillon delivered Goliath to perfection in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes to become the first French-trained winner of the prestigious Group 1 since 2006.

Presumed pacemaker Hans Andersen was slightly slowly away but was pushed forward to adopt a front-running position, with stablemates Luxembourg and 7-4 favourite Auguste Rodin sat behind him.

As Hans Andersen faded away, Luxembourg took it up rounding the bend, tracked by the favourite and Rebel's Romance, while Goliath, sent off an unconsidered 25-1 shot, cruised into contention under Soumillon.

Goliath stretches clear of his rivals in the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

The front three came under pressure, with Auguste Rodin struggling to keep tabs on the first two, but Soumillon sat still on Goliath before cruising to the front and kicking clear for a surprise two-and-a-quarter-length success from the staying-on Bluestocking, who made up plenty of ground from the back.

Soumillon was winning this race for a second time, having also been on board when Hurricane Run took this race for Andre Fabre in 2006.

"The win back at the highest level is always great, especially to ride for Francis [Graffard, trainer] and his whole team," Soumillon said.

"And these colours, they have been great in my career. I'm still in the game, and let's hope he can give me some opportunities to still win some big races."

Graffard saddled Erupt to finish fifth in the race in 2016 and was overjoyed with the high-profile success in Britain's midsummer highlight.

He said: "I love winning like this. I know my horse, with a good pace, could quicken like this. We came to Ascot to find a strong pace and still at Royal Ascot he was too keen, so I was really hoping for some pace here.

"But to be fair when I saw the 25-1 I was like 'Oh my God, nobody believes in him'. He travelled so nicely though and when he was like that, I knew he'd be able to quicken strongly."

