Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Glorious Goodwood
premium

'It's one of the most important weeks for us' - Wathnan set for Glorious Goodwood as English Oak spearheads day-one team

English Oak and James Doyle dominate the Buckingham Palace Stakes
English Oak: Lennox Stakes-bound for Wathnan Racing next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Wathnan Racing are lining up a top-class team to kick off Glorious Goodwood as they look to follow up their Royal Ascot success at a meeting they regard as equally important.

The powerful Qatari operation, headed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, enjoyed a prolific royal meeting last month with four winners and are determined to strike again on the big stage at the five-day Qatar-sponsored meeting.

Wathnan have nine horses entered on Tuesday's opening card, with the headline act set to be English Oak in the Lennox Stakes (3.00), and racing adviser Richard Brown is hoping they can kick off the meeting with a bang.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inGlorious Goodwood

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGlorious Goodwood
more inGlorious Goodwood