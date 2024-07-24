'It's one of the most important weeks for us' - Wathnan set for Glorious Goodwood as English Oak spearheads day-one team

Wathnan Racing are lining up a top-class team to kick off Glorious Goodwood as they look to follow up their Royal Ascot success at a meeting they regard as equally important.

The powerful Qatari operation, headed by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, enjoyed a prolific royal meeting last month with four winners and are determined to strike again on the big stage at the five-day Qatar-sponsored meeting.

Wathnan have nine horses entered on Tuesday's opening card, with the headline act set to be English Oak in the Lennox Stakes (3.00 ), and racing adviser Richard Brown is hoping they can kick off the meeting with a bang.