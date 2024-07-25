'He was a mystical character' - Aidan O'Brien's glowing tribute after death of legendary Champion Hurdle hero Istabraq

Aidan O'Brien has described Istabraq as an "almost mystical character" for the legacy he left after it emerged one of modern jump racing's most iconic equine superstars has died at JP McManus's Martinstown home at 32 years of age.

The hugely popular ex-Flat horse was trained by O'Brien to win three Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival between 1998 and 2000, having also won the old Royal Sunalliance Novices' Hurdle there in 1997. Only two months ago, on his birthday, May 23, he was pictured at the centre of a large gathering of his doting connections, with McManus, O'Brien and Charlie Swan, synonymous with the son of Sadler's Wells throughout his jumps career, all in attendance.

The legendary Istabraq pictured during his 32nd birthday celebrations in May

In a short statement issued on Thursday, McManus said: "Sadly, Istabraq passed away at 1.15am this morning at the ripe old age of 32. He was a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment. Our thanks to Lara Hegarty, Johnny O'Brien and all the staff at Martinstown who took such fantastic care of him over many years. We are pleased that we gave him a good celebration for his most recent birthday in May. He leaves Noreen, myself and the family with wonderful memories."

Owner JP McManus with pride and joy Istabraq at his Martinstown Stud in 2010 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Only four other horses have won the Champion Hurdle three times, and Istabraq's chance to become the single most successful horse in the history of the race was cruelly thwarted by the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, which caused the Cotswolds gala to be cancelled.

However, his place in the pantheon of all-time greats is secure. Sporting McManus's famous green and gold hooped silks, Istabraq and Swan became one of jump racing's most revered standing dishes of the late 20th century, with their 12-length evisceration of stablemate Theatreworld in the 1998 Champion Hurdle a signature performance that marked him out as a truly rare talent. Apart from their four victories at Cheltenham, the legendary partnership also combined to plunder four Irish Champion Hurdles, an Aintree Hurdle and two Hatton's Grace Hurdles.

Istabraq and Charlie Swan jump the last on their way to winning the 1998 Champion Hurdle Credit: Pat Healy

In all, they combined for 14 Grade 1 successes and won 23 of their 29 outings together over flights, with Istabraq indisputably becoming that rare thing for racehorses these days – a household name. Retired after being pulled up early in the 2002 Champion Hurdle, he had spent his remaining days at Martinstown.

Aidan O'Brien and Istabraq at Ballydoyle Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking on Thursday morning, O'Brien, who described that mind-blowing first Champion Hurdle display as "unbelievable", spoke glowingly of the horse that catapulted him into the big-time.

"He was an incredible horse and he was very lucky that he was owned by JP and Noreen, and to be ridden by Charlie. For us, he was a horse of a lifetime and he was like one of the family here because our lads were tiny at the time so he was part of the family," he said.

"We were down there for his birthday and it was incredible to see him. He was treated like an absolute God through every part of his life really and he seemed super that day. The amount of letters and the visitors and everything. People who are at the coal face in racing now, when they were growing up Istabraq was in his prime, so you would still hear people talking about him. He was kind of an almost mystical character really and it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing to get a horse like him."

Jockey Charlie Swan looks round for non-existent dangers as Istabraq wins the Champion Hurdle for the second year running in March 1999 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Having won two of his 11 starts on the Flat for John Gosden for his owner-breeder Hamdan Al Maktoum, Istabraq was sourced as a four-year-old by Timmy Hyde and his son-in-law John Durkan, who tragically died in January 1998 after being struck down with leukaemia just months after acquiring the horse as he assembled a team to begin his training career. Durkan was in O'Brien's thoughts when he heard the news of Istabraq's death.

"We also have to remember John – it was well known that we were kind of looking after him for John. JP and Noreen bought him for John to train," he recalled.

Charlie Swan and Istabraq are led in after winning the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival 2000 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Of Istabraq, he added: "He taught us so much. He was our first real top horse and he was a massive help to us, because JP and Noreen owned him and JP would have been close to Dr [Vincent] O'Brien. And Tommy Murphy [former champion jockey who worked for both Vincent and Aidan at Ballydoyle] was here at the time, and he'd have known Ballydoyle very well, so they would have taught us a lot about Ballydoyle and about the horse. People forget, he was in training from the time he was a yearling, and he raced properly as a Flat horse before he switched over."

Asked what made Istabraq so special, O'Brien said: "What made him different was this nervous energy that he had. It used to enable him to travel and it was part of how athletic he was. He'd cruise along at any speed no matter how fast it was and before a hurdle he would just launch, and, when he was in his prime, he'd always come up way earlier than every other horse and land a lot further away than anything else. He was literally like a cat.

"He used to nearly always land with his back legs first, which was a very unusual thing. His hind legs hit the ground nearly as quick as his front one, so he'd land and be gone. Charlie used to say that's what made him so different."