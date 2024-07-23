'It's unbelievable, I never thought I'd do it' - Charlotte Jones hopes to inspire young female jockeys after riding out claim

Charlotte Jones wants to inspire the next generation of female jockeys coming into racing after she achieved the landmark feat of riding out her claim at Cartmel on Monday.

Jones, who is from Barrow-in-Furness, became a fully fledged professional when riding a double on the card for her boss Jimmy Moffatt at her local track. The jockey has a first-class degree in equine science but does not come from a racing background, and she hopes her achievement can help attract other women to the sport and take up race-riding.

"For myself, if I can continue to hopefully inspire one young girl – or a boy for that matter – into the sport then that's my big target. That'll make me happy and feel like my job is done," she said.

"I'm really chuffed. I'm stuck for words still because it's unbelievable, I never thought I'd do it. I've not been brought up in racing and I've rode since I was a child, but I didn't come off the back of a family into horses, so I'm just so grateful."

All of Jones's 75 winners have come for Moffatt, but she also hopes reaching the milestone can put her in the shop window for extra winners outside of the yard too.

She said: "I'm not one to force myself upon people for rides, but if opportunities come my way I won't say no and I'll take them with open arms. I'm really happy and hope the success can continue.

Charlotte Jones (right) is all smiles after riding out her claim on Cuzco Du Mathan at Cartmel Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"Right now it's just the start and things get more difficult from here onwards, but I'm willing to work hard and if I can continue that then more winners will come."

The occasion was extra special as it came at a track Jones excels at, with 30 of her career wins coming at Cartmel at a strike-rate of 22 per cent. It was where she partnered her first winner too, when guiding Lough Kent to victory as a 10lb claimer in May 2017.

The double also ended a testing spell for her and Moffatt as it was their first victories of 2024. They had not enjoyed a winner since Great Pepper scored at Kelso on December 29, with the Grade 1-winning trainer's yard having suffered from a viral problem earlier in the year.

"It's been a dry spell and it's been tough," she added. "I broke my collarbone in the spring too, which meant I missed two rides at Cheltenham and that was really tough to take.

"It's great to do it on my home track as lots of people, including my family and friends from my home town come to support me there. I can't thank everyone enough, especially Jimmy and all the owners who helped get me to it.

"I remember saying after my first win I was so happy with one winner, but 75 always seemed miles away! I'm delighted to be able to say it's finally come round."

