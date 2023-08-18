Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway takes on his latest challenger on Hungerford Stakes day

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with this week's guest top tipster, Robbie 'The Ante-Postman' Wilders.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 25-13 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Mike Weston

Occupation: Estate worker

Jumps or Flat? Jumps

Favourite horse: Viking Flagship

Favourite course: Cheltenham

Biggest win: Numbersixvalverde in the 2006 Grand National

Unluckiest loser: Annie Power

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.05 Newmarket

Mike: Music Society

Is 2lb lower than when fifth in the Stewards' Cup. He was denied a run at a crucial stage on that occasion and could run well at a price.

Music Society 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Tim Easterby

Graeme: Divine Libra

Lightly raced three-year-old who improved for a drop to this trip when winning at Chester last month and followed up with a good third over course and distance. He has escaped a rise and looks open to further progress.

Divine Libra 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charles Hills

2.25 Newbury

Mike: Katey Kontent

Ran well in Group 2 and Listed races at two and was short of room last time when returning for the season. She could still have the class to win this off top weight.

Katey Kontent 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Graeme: Harry Brown

Keeps ruining his chance with slow starts, but has still performed well and now runs off the same mark as when recording a career-best third at Goodwood in May. A reproduction of that form might be good enough.

Harry Brown 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

2.40 Ripon

Mike: Strong Johnson

Wasn't beaten too far at York in his last run and is still well handicapped on his Irish form.

Strong Johnson 14:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Paul Midgley

Graeme: Absolutelyflawless

Seems to like Chester and her ability to handle the tight turns there bodes well for her chance on the humps and bumps at Ripon. She returns from a short break and this might have been the target.

Absolutelyflawless 14:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: David Loughnane

3.00 Newbury

Mike: Alpha Capture

I'm going to take a chance on this three-year-old, who is a big price for the William Haggas-Tom Marquand combination is worth another go over 7f in an open race.

Alpha Capture 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Accidental Agent

Has dropped to a good mark and finished close up in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. He is 3lb lower now, in a weaker race and finished strongly at Chepstow last time. The easing ground is in his favour.

Accidental Agent 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb) Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.15 Ripon

Mike: Monsieur Kodi

Won well enough at Glorious Goodwood and the runner-up Capote's Dream was a winner at Windsor on Thursday. He will take some beating in this competitive handicap and won't mind any rain, either.

Monsieur Kodi 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

Graeme: Monsieur Kodi

Progressive four-year-old who is up only 3lb for his win at Goodwood last time and the runner-up has already franked the form with a win since. The forecast rain is in Monsieur Kodi's favour and he is the one to beat.

Monsieur Kodi 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.35 Newbury

Mike: Marbaan

Ran well in the Lennox Stakes and could be running into the sort of form needed to figure in this Group 2.

Marbaan 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Graeme: Chindit

Has recorded two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings at this course and appears to have a class edge now he is dropped into a Group 2. A reproduction of his Lockinge second at this track in May should be good enough.

Chindit 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

