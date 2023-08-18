Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway takes on his latest challenger on Hungerford Stakes day

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with this week's guest top tipster, Robbie 'The Ante-Postman' Wilders.
The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!
The score so far: Punters 25-13 The Pro
Name: Mike Weston
Occupation: Estate worker
Jumps or Flat? Jumps
Favourite horse: Viking Flagship
Favourite course: Cheltenham
Biggest win: Numbersixvalverde in the 2006 Grand National
Unluckiest loser: Annie Power
Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.
Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.
Mike: Music Society
Is 2lb lower than when fifth in the Stewards' Cup. He was denied a run at a crucial stage on that occasion and could run well at a price.
Graeme: Divine Libra
Lightly raced three-year-old who improved for a drop to this trip when winning at Chester last month and followed up with a good third over course and distance. He has escaped a rise and looks open to further progress.
Mike: Katey Kontent
Ran well in Group 2 and Listed races at two and was short of room last time when returning for the season. She could still have the class to win this off top weight.
Graeme: Harry Brown
Keeps ruining his chance with slow starts, but has still performed well and now runs off the same mark as when recording a career-best third at Goodwood in May. A reproduction of that form might be good enough.
Mike: Strong Johnson
Wasn't beaten too far at York in his last run and is still well handicapped on his Irish form.
Graeme: Absolutelyflawless
Seems to like Chester and her ability to handle the tight turns there bodes well for her chance on the humps and bumps at Ripon. She returns from a short break and this might have been the target.
Mike: Alpha Capture
I'm going to take a chance on this three-year-old, who is a big price for the William Haggas-Tom Marquand combination is worth another go over 7f in an open race.
Graeme: Accidental Agent
Has dropped to a good mark and finished close up in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. He is 3lb lower now, in a weaker race and finished strongly at Chepstow last time. The easing ground is in his favour.
Mike: Monsieur Kodi
Won well enough at Glorious Goodwood and the runner-up Capote's Dream was a winner at Windsor on Thursday. He will take some beating in this competitive handicap and won't mind any rain, either.
Graeme: Monsieur Kodi
Progressive four-year-old who is up only 3lb for his win at Goodwood last time and the runner-up has already franked the form with a win since. The forecast rain is in Monsieur Kodi's favour and he is the one to beat.
Mike: Marbaan
Ran well in the Lennox Stakes and could be running into the sort of form needed to figure in this Group 2.
Graeme: Chindit
Has recorded two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings at this course and appears to have a class edge now he is dropped into a Group 2. A reproduction of his Lockinge second at this track in May should be good enough.
