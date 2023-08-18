Racing Post logo
Punter v the Pro

Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway takes on his latest challenger on Hungerford Stakes day

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with this week's guest top tipster, Robbie 'The Ante-Postman' Wilders.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose, our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 25-13 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Mike Weston

Occupation: Estate worker

Jumps or Flat? Jumps

Favourite horse: Viking Flagship

Favourite course: Cheltenham

Biggest win: Numbersixvalverde in the 2006 Grand National

Unluckiest loser: Annie Power

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.05 Newmarket

Mike: Music Society

Is 2lb lower than when fifth in the Stewards' Cup. He was denied a run at a crucial stage on that occasion and  could run well at a price.

Silk
Music Society14:05 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Tim Easterby

Graeme: Divine Libra

Lightly raced three-year-old who improved for a drop to this trip when winning at Chester last month and followed up with a good third over course and distance. He has escaped a rise and looks open to further progress.

Silk
Divine Libra14:05 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charles Hills

2.25 Newbury

Mike: Katey Kontent

Ran well in Group 2 and Listed races at two and was short of room last time when returning for the season. She could still have the class to win this off top weight.

Silk
Katey Kontent14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Graeme: Harry Brown

Keeps ruining his chance with slow starts, but has still performed well and now runs off the same mark as when recording a career-best third at Goodwood in May. A reproduction of that form might be good enough.

Silk
Harry Brown14:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

2.40 Ripon

Mike: Strong Johnson

Wasn't beaten too far at York in his last run and is still well handicapped on his Irish form.

Silk
Strong Johnson14:40 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Paul Midgley

Graeme: Absolutelyflawless

Seems to like Chester and her ability to handle the tight turns there bodes well for her chance on the humps and bumps at Ripon. She returns from a short break and this might have been the target.

Silk
Absolutelyflawless14:40 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: David Loughnane

3.00 Newbury

Mike: Alpha Capture

I'm going to take a chance on this three-year-old, who is a big price for  the William Haggas-Tom Marquand combination is worth another go over 7f in an open race.

Silk
Alpha Capture15:00 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Accidental Agent

Has dropped to a good mark and finished close up in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket. He is 3lb lower now, in a weaker race and finished strongly at Chepstow last time. The easing ground is in his favour.

Silk
Accidental Agent15:00 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb)Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.15 Ripon

Mike: Monsieur Kodi

Won well enough at Glorious Goodwood and the runner-up Capote's Dream was a winner at Windsor on Thursday. He will take some beating in this competitive handicap and won't mind any rain, either.

Silk
Monsieur Kodi15:15 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

Graeme: Monsieur Kodi

Progressive four-year-old who is up only 3lb for his win at Goodwood last time and the runner-up has already franked the form with a win since. The forecast rain is in Monsieur Kodi's favour and he is the one to beat.

Silk
Monsieur Kodi15:15 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.35 Newbury

Mike: Marbaan

Ran well in the Lennox Stakes and could be running into the sort of form needed to figure in this Group 2.

Silk
Marbaan15:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Graeme: Chindit

Has recorded two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings at this course and appears to have a class edge now he is dropped into a Group 2. A reproduction of his Lockinge second at this track in May should be good enough.

Silk
Chindit15:35 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Racing Post staff
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 09:00, 19 August 2023
