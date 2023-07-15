Punter v the Pro picks: who are you siding with in today's head-to-head tipping challenge?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 22-11 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Andy Dorward

Occupation: IT engineer. Very boring and I really don't like to talk about it as it tends to make people want to jump off the nearest high building. If it wasn't for racing, I think I would too.

Jumps or Flat? Love both. The Flat for its narrative through the year, but the jumps with its familiarity, old friends and build-up to spring has it, just.

Favourite horse: Dancing Brave still makes me smile at his sheer brilliance, but Frankel is head and shoulders mine. That 2,000 Guineas takes your breath away. The horse, the story, the jockey . . . and Sir Henry Cecil. It's what this great sport is all about: it can thrill you, frustrate you, make you want to smash your head off a wall and move you to tears.

Favourite course: Goodwood on a sunny day is hard to beat. One of the most lovely places on earth to be. And jumps, well it has to be Cheltenham, a proper punters' meeting at the festival with an unbeatable mixed crowd from all walks of life, a great leveller of people.

Biggest win: Ascot this year was good to me, strangely. I managed to get Khaadem at 125s and Saint Lawrence at 18s as singles and an each-way double. A very fortunate several thousand.

Unluckiest loser: When you've been punting as long as me, there's a long, long list of these. But honourable mentions go to Wicklow Brave at 50s for a lumpy bet in the 2019 Coral Cup (the winner came from the clouds to chin me on the line – how?); Champagne Fever in the 2014 Arkle (I still think it won, didn't it?); Harchibald in that marvellous Champion Hurdle (I'm not the only one who still can't believe he didn't); and the one that started it all, the great Dancing Brave in the 1986 Derby (I'm just about over this now, Greville).

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.50 Newmarket

Andy: Highbank

I'm not sure this race looks as good as I first thought, so I'm going to take a chance that now Charlie Appleby has hit some form, his Highbank will run better this time. William Buick on board, drawn unfavourably at Ascot and slowly away, never in the race, and I have a feeling the stiff finish will suit him better this time. He should have time to gather himself in the race.

Highbank 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Graeme: Quantum Impact

Better than he was able to show when down the field in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last time and can bounce back. Acts on any ground.

Quantum Impact 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.10 York

Andy: Millebosc

Keeping this very simple. Millebosc has good juvenile form, was transferred over to William Haggas and had just the one run to tee him up for this. Looks like it's been a target and my only worry is the high draw.

Millebosc 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Pride Of America

Likes soft ground, only 4lb higher than when scoring at Chester two outings ago and has Frederick Larson taking 3lb off. Could bounce back from a defeat in France last time.

Pride Of America 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Amy Murphy

3.25 Newmarket

Andy: City Of Troy

A race for the future, with the big stables usually running their top horses. Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien are represented and I'll go with City Of Troy for O'Brien, with an ante-post punt for next year's big races to boot, so a good run would be hoped for.

City Of Troy 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Graeme: City Of Troy

Well-bred Justify colt who looked good when an easy winner at the Curragh on his debut and represents top connections. Hard to beat.

City Of Troy 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.45 York

Andy: Hamish

A Haggas double, barring a disaster. Hamish is an unoriginal choice, but looks nailed on.

Hamish 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Hamish

Loves cut in the ground, so the more rain the better, and he looked at his best when winning on his seasonal return at Chester. Sets a high standard.

Hamish 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.00 Newmarket

Andy: Streets Of Gold

Tough one. A few cliff horses in here, Bless Him (no Spencer on top though) and Ropey Guest. However, will go for a three-year-old (even though against the age stats), with Streets Of Gold for Eve Johnson Houghton following her good write-up in the Weekender this week.

Streets Of Gold 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Graeme: Biggles

Likes soft ground and should appreciate the return to an easier surface after finding good to firm going too quick at Royal Ascot last time.

Biggles 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.35 Newmarket

Andy: Khaadem

Was originally going with Shaquille for this, but old friend Khaadem was declared. I can't possibly desert him now. In form, has his ground (depending on the rain), and better than a lot of judges give him credit for. Khaadem will do for me.

Khaadem 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Charles Hills

Graeme: Little Big Bear

This race just confuses me as I'm not convinced Shaquille is the real deal just yet and he might have benefited from slipstreaming at Ascot last time. Take a chance on Little Big Bear reversing the places.

Little Big Bear 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

