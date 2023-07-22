Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway won a classic last week - can he defeat our latest punter?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 22-12 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Martin Ellis

Occupation: I work in shipping.

Jumps or Flat? Prefer the jumps.

Favourite horse: Lord Windermere.

Favourite course: It's got to be Sandown.

Biggest win: Er...I would rather not say.

Unluckiest loser: In recent times the one that springs to mind is Goshen in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.25 Newbury

Martin: Nathanael Greene

The step up in trip last time out in the Northumberland Plate seemed to help.

Nathanael Greene 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Zinc White

Won well at Chester's May meeting and is better than he showed when well held at Royal Ascot last time. Could bounce back if the rain arrives.

Zinc White 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

2.40 Market Rasen

Martin: Belvedere Blast

Champion jockey Brian Hughes rides and trainer Adrian Keatley is five from five with his jumps runners this season.

Belvedere Blast 14:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Graeme: Clear The Runway

Prolific winner over fences last year, likes good ground and competes off a 7lb lower hurdles mark. Two of his last four wins have come over hurdles and he could return to form.

Clear The Runway 14:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: L J Morgan

3.00 Newbury

Martin: Lezoo

I'll keep this simple. Hopefully the combination of Frankie Dettori and Ralph Beckett Beckett will again result in a winner.

Lezoo 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Graeme: Commanche Falls

Top-class sprint handicapper who has been in good form in Group and Listed races this season. He got back to winning ways at the Curragh last time and has more to offer.

Commanche Falls 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

3.15 Market Rasen

Martin: Gloire D'athon

This seven-year-old used to be owned by Cheveley Park but now runs in the colours of Mrs Jennifer Pitman. I think she knows a few things about racing.

Gloire D'athon 15:15 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Sarah Humphrey

Graeme: Tardree

Was going strongly in front in this race last year when falling on the second circuit and looks well handicapped off just a 1lb higher mark with Sam Twiston-Davies booked.

Tardree 15:15 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: L J Morgan

3.35 Newbury

Martin: Relief Rally

She lost her unbeaten record at Royal Ascot but was miles clear of the rest behind the American raider Crimson Advocate.

Relief Rally 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Rosario

Made an impressive winning debut when beating a subsequent scorer at Ffos Las last month. He was the only newcomer in the field that day and is open to plenty more improvement.

Rosario 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Roger Teal

3.45 Curragh

Martin: Savethelastdance

Aidan O'Brien has four entries but Ryan Moore is on Savethelastdance and she will do for me.

Savethelastdance 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Graeme: Warm Heart

Looked good when easily landing the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and capable of upsetting Ryan Moore-ridden stablemate Savethelastdance if improving on that form.

Warm Heart 15:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read this next:

'It's clear we're yet to see the best of her' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.