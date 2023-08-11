Punter v the Pro picks: Robbie Wilders steps in on Shergar Cup and Phoenix Stakes day

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with this week's guest top tipster, Robbie 'The Ante-Postman' Wilders.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose , our free daily newsletter.

To give yourself the chance to take on our pro in the future, sign up here to On The Nose and contact us at onthenose@racingpost.com.

The score so far: Punters 24-13 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Tony Hawes

Occupation: Transport officer

Jumps or Flat? Jumps

Favourite horse: Tiger Roll

Favourite course: Cheltenham

Biggest win: Undisclosed (on the off chance my wife read this)

Unluckiest loser: Annie Power

. . . and the pro

Robbie Wilders joined the Racing Post tipping team in 2022 and is dubbed the Ante-Postman, with his free weekly newsletter aiming to give readers big-race success from long range. Robbie is a fan of big-priced winners and Irish racing.

The picks

1.35 Ascot

Tony: Rogue Lightning

After being gelded and the fitting of blinkers Rouge Lightning came back from a seven-week lay-off to beat Rocket Rodney by two lengths at Doncaster last month. He still looks to have a small amount in hand over the main danger Intrinsic Bond.

Rogue Lightning 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kazuo Yokoyama Tnr: Tom Clover

Robbie: Bond Chairman

Form figures of 34244 over 5f at Ascot in double-figure fields and this Group 1-entered four-year-old can prove better than a mark of 98.

Bond Chairman 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joao Moreira Tnr: Bryan Smart

2.25 Haydock

Tony: Poet Master

Poet Master is a course-and-distance winner, this is a step up in class but his owners are having plenty of luck at present and the yard is in flying form, so I am happy to take on the favourite Isle Of Jura who has to contend with a 14lb rise.

Poet Master 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Robbie: Bodorgan

Ground might have been too quick in three starts this campaign and returns to the scene of his encouraging Silver Bowl fifth on return in May. A slower surface can help bring out further improvement.

Bodorgan 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Charles Hills

3.00 Haydock

Tony: Al Aasy

Sure to come on again from his race at Newbury. That was his second race after a year on the sidelines, where he beat Phantom Flight, who reopposes here, by a length and a half.

Al Aasy 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Robbie: Midnight Mile

Failed to stay 1m4f in the Ribblesdale but bounced back with an eased-down success at York from four rivals rated in the 100s. Group 1-class filly as a juvenile and gets all the allowances from the older colts and geldings.

Midnight Mile 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.40 Newmarket

Tony: Fallen Angel

An exciting filly out of Too Darn Hot, she won on debut and was beaten only half a length by Shuwari last month at Sandown with Soprano, who is also lining up here, a further length behind in third. Karl Burke’s yard is in good form and I think Danny Tudhope can steer her to her second win, to make it two from three.

Fallen Angel 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

Robbie: Fallen Angel

Had a length to spare over her chief rival here (free-goer) at Sandown last time despite lacking the same experience. Top-class pedigree and can uphold the form with the promise of more to come.

Fallen Angel 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

3.55 Ascot

Tony: Rajasthan

John Gosden has booked Hayley Turner to take the ride here and this looks to be her best chance of the day. Rajasthan relished the extra two furlongs when beating Spectacular Style at Salisbury back in June. I don't expect another step up in trip to be a problem.

Rajasthan 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Robbie: Like A Tiger

Didn't have the race run to suit when favourite at Yarmouth in July and has been crying out for this 1m4f trip on an easier surface. Conditions should be perfect.

Like A Tiger 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: James Ferguson

4.40 Curragh

Tony: Porta Fortuna

Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable both warrant the utmost respect but I’m going to take a chance with Porta Fortuna to take full advantage of her 3lb allowance. She is three wins from three and her last win came at Royal Ascot in the Albany Stakes. She is open to further improvement and goes on any ground.

Porta Fortuna 16:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Robbie: Unquestionable

Has a short-head to find with Bucanero Fuerte, but the rail might have helped the winner and second rates the better long-term prospect. Can reverse the form.

Unquestionable 16:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

'He's a big price if able to return to his best' - Paul Kealy with six Shergar Cup selections

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.